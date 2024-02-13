How to watch Wrexham soccer on TV and via live stream for EFL League Two match vs. Sutton United

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will continue EFL League Two action Tuesday when they take on Sutton United. Wrexham’s slide continued over the weekend Saturday, dropping a 1-0 result to Bradford City.

Here’s how fans can catch all the action from this match.

Wrexham AFC vs. Sutton United

Date: Tuesday, February 13

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Livestream: iFollowWrexham (Wrexham website)

It’s been a rough stretch for Wrexham, who have now dropped four straight games across all competitions. The Red Dragons, who were keeping pace with Stockport at the top of the table prior to this losing streak, are now fifth in the table and are just five points ahead of seventh place. That’s the last playoff spot which would keep Wrexham alive for promotion.

Sutton United are second to last in the table and haven’t won a match since defeating AFC Wimbledon 1-0 in late December. The club does have five draws in the last 10 matches, which suggests this group can be feisty against an opponent that is out of form.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Wrexham are -125 moneyline favorites and Sutton United are +340 underdogs. The draw comes in at +270.