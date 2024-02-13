Heat vs. Bucks pick against the spread, over/under for Tuesday, February 13

One of the best recent rivalries in the Eastern Conference will be on display Tuesday evening when the Miami Heat (28-25) meet the Milwaukee Bucks (35-19). This matchup will have significantly less flair due to some personnel losses for Miami but I still expect a competitive game. The Heat are coming off a loss Sunday to the Celtics, while the Bucks have won two in a row. Milwaukee has won both matchups so far this season.

Jimmy Butler, Terry Rozier and Josh Richardson are all out for the Heat. Butler is expected to miss one more game as he deals with a personal matter, while Rozier and Richardson are both dealing with long-term issues. Duncan Robinson is questionable with a shoulder issue. The Bucks haven’t released an official injury report but Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard should be good on the second night of a back-to-back set. Khris Middleton remains out for Milwaukee.

The Bucks are 8-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook with the total coming in at 223. Milwaukee is -340 on the moneyline while Miami is +270.

Heat vs. Bucks, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat +8

Milwaukee is 5-4 ATS on no rest and 9-5 ATS with a rest disadvantage. The Bucks should have no issue getting past a shorthanded Miami but this is a big number. Even though Butler and Rozier are out, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo are in. The Heat are gritty and are used to playing without their key guys, and Milwaukee didn’t cover this line in either meeting against Miami this season.

The Bucks won’t slip much on the second night of a back-to-back set thanks to the game being a blowout but I do think the Heat are able to cover in this game.

Over/Under: Under 223

Even though both previous matchups went well over this total, I like the under in this matchup. The Bucks have gone under their totals in seven of their last eight games, while the Heat have gone under in six of the last seven games. With Butler, Rozier and Richardson out, Miami will be more focused on the defensive end. I’ll take the under here.