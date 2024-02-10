 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Injury status for Kansas guard Kevin McCullar vs. Baylor on Saturday

The KU star is apparently having knee issues again.

By Collin Sherwin
Kansas Jayhawks guard Kevin McCullar Jr. dunks the ball during the first half against the Houston Cougars at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Star guard Kevin McCullar might be a scratch for Saturday’s matchup between the Baylor Bears and the Kansas Jayhawks. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

McCullar said on ESPN’s College Gameday that he’s “a little banged up” and might not be in the lineup this evening.

The Jayhawks leading scorer has dealt with injury issues before, missing the 83-54 win over Oklahoma State on January 30 for what head coach Bill Self described as a “bone bruise” at the time.

KU was upset in overtime at Kansas State on Monday night in a game that was certainly affected by the officiating as well as the home crowd. They are 18-5, 6-4 in the challenging Big 12, and McCullar’s potential injury might have already affected the line for the game.

Kansas is now a 7-point favorite at home over Baylor at DraftKings Sportsbook, down from -8 earlier today. The total is set at 148.5

