Predicting every main card fight of UFC Fight Night: Jack Hermansson-Joe Pyfer

UFC Fight Night returns to the Apex in Las Vegas this Saturday, February 10. The prelims are scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET followed by the main card getting going at 7 p.m. ET. ESPN+ will have coverage of both cards.

A pair of featherweights, #13 Dan Ige and Andre Fili face off in the co-main event. The main event will feature a clash amongst two middleweights as #11 Jack Hermansson takes on Joe Pyfer.

Pyfer is a -220 betting favorite as Hermansson enters with +210 underdog odds. The favored method of victory in the main event is Pyfer to win by KO (+100), according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Let’s break down the main card and make some predictions for UFC Vegas 86.

UFC Fight Night predictions/best bets

Rodolfo Vieria (-115) vs. Armen Petrosyan (-108)

Essentially a pick em’ and for good reason, both men come in with a 9-2 record. Vieria brings a solid grappling background and his last four wins have come by submission. Petrosyan brings a technical feel and likes to drain opponents to earn wins via decision. His defense against Vieria’s takedowns will be key.

Prediction: Vieria to win by submission (+165)

Michael Johnson (-142) vs. Darrius Flowers (+120)

Johnson has 19 losses but is a slight favorite here, largely due to his 14-year career in the octagon. However at 37 years old one may question, how much does he have left in the tank? Flowers is a dangerous striker who literally picked up and slammed his opponent during the Contender Series, earning a UFC contract. After dropping a welterweight debut against Jake Matthews, he now enters the lightweight division.

Prediction: Flowers to win by KO (+165)

Gregory Rodrigues (-245) vs. Brad Taveras (+200)

Rodrigues is a strong favorite and like Bruno Silva, he can give Taveras problems with his taller, stronger frame. Taveras has a ton of heart and made his UFC debut back in 2010, carrying plenty of experience. However, I expect Rodrigues to get busy early and often, winning by a second-round KO.

Prediction: Rodrigues to win by KO in Round 2 (+600)

Robert Bryczek (-175) vs. Ihor Potieria (+145)

Potieria agreed to take this fight on a week’s notice and will be dropping down to middleweight. Bryczek is a heavy-hitting striker out of Poland making his UFC debut in this one. Potieria has struggled of late, including back-to-back KO losses to Carlos Ulberg and Rodolfo Bellato. This is yet another tough matchup for him and everything is shaping toward a Bryczek early KO.

Prediction: Bryczek to win by KO (-125) / UNDER 1.5 Rounds (-260)

Dan Ige (-185) vs. Andre Fili (+154)

Arguably the best fight on paper for this entire card, Fili filled in on behalf of Lerone Murphy and took this contest on about three weeks notice. This will be a chess match between two versatile fighters who are very well rounded. Ige is eager to get over a decision loss to Bryce Mitchell last September, while Fili defeated Lucas Almeida by first-round TKO at UFC 296. I’m rolling with Fili to out land Ige and get a well deserved decision win.

Prediction: Fili to win by decision (+250)

Joe Pyfer (-238) vs. Jack Hermansson (+195)

In his last three fights Pyfer has finished each of his opponents and he looks to add Hermansson to that list. Hermansson is a solid middleweight but seems to fizzle against rangy head-hunting opposition. He is also coming off a second-round KO loss to Roman Dolidze. Pfyer is the choice and KO is the likely outcome here.

Prediction: Pyfer to win by KO (+100)