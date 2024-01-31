Suns vs. Nets pick against the spread, over/under for Wednesday, January 31

The Phoenix Suns (27-20) continue their road trip Wednesday evening when they meet the Brooklyn Nets (19-27) in Kevin Durant’s return to Barclays Center for the first time since his trade to Phoenix. The Suns won their last game, while the Nets are on a two-game winning streak. Brooklyn took the first matchup between these teams 116-112.

Grayson Allen and Bol Bol are listed as questionable for the Suns, while Ben Simmons is probable for the Nets. Dorian Finney-Smith and Day’Ron Sharpe are out.

The Suns are 3-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 232. Phoenix is -148 on the moneyline while Brooklyn is +124.

Suns vs. Nets, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -3

Phoenix has been rolling of late, winning eight of its last 10 games. The Suns have largely been carried by Devin Booker, although Durant has had his fair share of heroics during this stretch. The Nets are still battling for the play-in tournament and get Simmons back, but he’s become a shell of himself. It’s hard to see him providing a big boost.

The Suns have not been good overall as a favorite this season with an 11-21-2 ATS mark. The Nets are decent as underdogs at 13-15-2 ATS but they feel overmatched here. I like Phoenix to cover Wednesday evening.

Over/Under: Under 232

The first game between these teams went just under this number. The Suns have locked in defensively during this recent stretch, with seven of their last 10 games going under their totals with one push. The Nets have also been trending to the under lately, with six of the last nine games going under their totals. I like another under to hit tonight.