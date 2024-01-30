76ers vs. Warriors pick against the spread, over/under for Tuesday, January 30

Tonight’s NBA slate will feature the Philadelphia 76ers continuing their five-game road trip when visiting the Golden State Warriors. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET and the game will air on TNT.

Philadelphia (29-16) has dropped all three games of this road trip so far and were blown out in a 130-104 loss to the Trail Blazers last night. The Sixers let this get away from them in the second half as Joel Embiid sat out for a second straight game. Golden State (19-24) has dropped back-to-back one-point games and came out on the losing end of a wild 145-144 double overtime loss to the Lakers on Saturday. This contest was a battle to the very end and was decided by LeBron James draining a pair of clutch free throws with 1.2 seconds left to put L.A. on top.

On the injury front, Chris Paul (hand fracture) will miss his ninth straight game for the Warriors. The 76ers have yet to release their injury report, so we’ll have to wait to get official word on Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Neither played in the last two games.

Golden State enters the game as a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, accompanied by a total of 235.5. The Warriors are listed as a -162 moneyline favorite, making the 76ers a +136 underdog.

76ers vs. Warriors, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -3.5

Something has to break the Warriors’ way after back-to-back one-point losses, right? Golden State is only 9-15-1 against the spread at home this season but I think it can pick itself up and cover here, regardless of Embiid’s status for tonight’s game.

Over/Under: Over 235.5

Golden State and Philly are the two most over-friendly teams in the entire NBA and we should get decent offensive efforts on both sides. I’ll defer to the over for this one.