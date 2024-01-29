NFL mock draft 2024: Conference championship losers added to the board

The 2024 AFC and NFC Championship Games have wrapped up and we now have our Super Bowl 58 matchup as the San Francisco 49ers will battle the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fans of the Ravens and Lions saw their respective seasons come to disappointing ends on Sunday and now look toward whatever their teams will do in the offseason. That includes the 2024 NFL Draft, where we now know the order for the top 30 picks of the first round.

Below, I’ll offer my post-conference championship mock for the 2024 draft.

I kept my mock the same from last week as nothing really compelled me to change around the order of selections. Teams are still making coordinator hires and once the dust settles on that front, then it will be time to re-evaluate how certain franchises will approach this year’s draft.

I’m still in the camp of thinking the Bears will trade out of the No. 1 pick and stick with current starting QB Justin Fields over USC’s Caleb Williams. Just out of the blue, they tweeted a highlight video of Fields on Saturday and that raised questions if the organization could be sending some kind of message there. If they do decide to part ways with Fields, a team they could possibly trade him to is the Atlanta Falcons, who own the No. 8 pick. I’ve had them taking LSU QB Jayden Daniels in these last few mocks, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if new head coach Raheem Morris leverages that pick to acquire a young, but experienced QB like Fields.

As for the conference title game losers, I have the Lions taking Penn State CB Kamren King at No. 29. The team could upgrade in the secondary and they could pair another young corner opposite Brian Branch. At No. 30, I have the Ravens selecting Texas WR Adonai Mitchell. Veterans Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor are free agents this offseason and they’re going to need to keep providing Lamar Jackson weapons if they want to keep this machine rolling. They already have a tiny speedster in Zay Flowers (even after his nightmare drive on Sunday), so why not get a lanky, 6’4” playmaker like Mitchell?