Where are the Lions drafting in 2024 NFL Draft? Who might they pick in mock draft?

It’s been a rough postseason for tortured fanbases. The Detroit Lions became the latest to bite the dust, losing to the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday evening. The Lions built a 24-7 lead at halftime and it was the largest comeback (and biggest collapse) in NFC Championship history. While the loss was tough, Detroit had a great season and has a lot to look forward to, including the 2024 NFL Draft. We’re going to go over where the Lions are drafting and who they might select with their first pick in 2024.

Lions draft order: 29th

The Lions drop in with the 29th overall pick in the first round of the draft. Detroit only has seven draft picks in the 2024 draft, one third-round pick via the Minnesota Vikings and all their original picks (other than a fourth-rounder). Detroit is coming off one of the better draft classes in recent memory from 2023, selecting RB Jahmyr Gibbs, TE Sam LaPorta, LB Jack Campbell and DB Brian Branch, all of whom were big contributors this season.

It will be tough for the Lions to top that draft class but that also means there’s less pressure on the front office to really nail down these upcoming picks. Detroit could look to focus on one area and that could be the defensive side of the ball. With QB Jared Goff expected back, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and LaPorta and Gibbs, the Lions have cornerstones on offense.

Lions mock draft: First-round pick

CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

Cornerbacks appear to be a trendy mock draft position for Detroit. Lassiter comes from an elite defense in Georgia and we’ve seen a lot of Bulldogs come through the pipeline the past few seasons via the draft. Lassiter is a versatile cover corner who has good size to matchup with some of the top wideouts in the NFL. Detroit will need someone down the road to deal with Vikings WR Justin Jefferson and the group of wideouts in Green Bay. Lassiter can develop into a top corner and doesn’t need to step in and be “the guy” right away.

Other corners the Lions could target include Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry and Iowa’s Cooper DeJean.