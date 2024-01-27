76ers vs. Nuggets pick against the spread, over/under for Saturday, January 27

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena in Denver at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 27. The 76ers (29-14) lost to the Pacers in their latest game, and the Nuggets (31-15) are coming off a 38-point loss to the Knicks.

Both teams could be fairly short-handed heading into this matchup. Jamal Murray (shin), Nikola Jokic (eye), Reggie Jackson (toe), and Aaron Gordon (shoulder) are all questionable for the Nuggets, though Jokic is expected to play. Julian Strawther (knee) is out. The Sixers will play without Robert Covington (knee) and De’Anthony Melton (back), while Tyrese Maxey (ankle), Tobias Harris (illness), Mo Bamba (knee), and Marcus Morris (foot) are all questionable.

The Nuggets enter as 5.5-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 228. Denver is -205 on the moneyline while Philadelphia is +170.

76ers vs. Nuggets, 5:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -5.5

The Nuggets suffered an embarrassing loss to the Knicks in their latest game but their long road stretch is over, and they should pick up the pieces back in Ball Arena. If both Maxey and Harris end up sitting out, Joel Embiid will struggle to carry the offense as he goes up against his best physical match in the league in Jokic. The Sixers beat the Nuggets by five points at home earlier this season, and we can expect a reversal of that score here. Take Denver to win and cover.

Over/Under: Under 228

Both teams have been hit with the injury bug, and both teams have top-10 ranked defenses, which will make scoring a challenge for each offense. This will be the Embiid-Jokic show and they each find a match in the other, which could limit their usual dominance in the paint. I’m riding with the under in this matchup.