Pelicans vs. Bucks pick against the spread, over/under for Saturday, January 27

The New Orleans Pelicans (26-19) and Milwaukee Bucks (31-14) will both look to bounce back from losses Friday night when the teams complete a back-to-back set against each other Saturday evening. The Pelicans are coming off a loss to the Thunder, while the Bucks dropped the second of back-to-back games against the Cavaliers. This is the first meeting between the sides this season.

Neither team will submit an official injury report until 2 p.m. ET. We’ll see if Zion Williamson plays after not suiting up Friday. Giannis Antetokounmmpo was dealing with back spasms Friday and could be rested after logging 36 minutes.

The Bucks are 5.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total coming in at 241. Milwaukee is -205 on the moneyline while New Orleans comes in at +170.

Pelicans vs. Bucks, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pelicans +5.5

This pick could change depending on how the injury report shakes out. The Pelicans are 4-2 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back set, while the Bucks are 3-3 ATS in the same situation. New Orleans is 7-3-1 ATS as a road underdog this season, while Milwaukee is 9-14-1 ATS as a home favorite.

I like the Pelicans to cover the spread as the underdog Saturday, especially if Williamson does suit up as expected. Milwaukee is still adjusting through a coaching change and is coming off a tough loss Friday, so the Bucks are vulnerable right now.

Over/Under: Over 241

The Pelicans are 4-2 to the over on the second night of a back-to-back set, while the Bucks are 5-1 to the over in the same situation. Both teams have been somewhat even when it comes to totals lately with New Orleans going 5-3-1 to the over in the last nine games while Milwaukee is 5-4 to the over. Even if Antetokounmpo doesn’t suit up for Milwaukee, I like the over to hit in this one.