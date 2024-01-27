 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pelicans vs. Bucks pick against the spread, over/under for Saturday, January 27

We go over some of the best betting options for Saturday’s matchup between the Pelicans and Bucks.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans brings the ball up court during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on January 26, 2024 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans (26-19) and Milwaukee Bucks (31-14) will both look to bounce back from losses Friday night when the teams complete a back-to-back set against each other Saturday evening. The Pelicans are coming off a loss to the Thunder, while the Bucks dropped the second of back-to-back games against the Cavaliers. This is the first meeting between the sides this season.

Neither team will submit an official injury report until 2 p.m. ET. We’ll see if Zion Williamson plays after not suiting up Friday. Giannis Antetokounmmpo was dealing with back spasms Friday and could be rested after logging 36 minutes.

The Bucks are 5.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total coming in at 241. Milwaukee is -205 on the moneyline while New Orleans comes in at +170.

Pelicans vs. Bucks, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pelicans +5.5

This pick could change depending on how the injury report shakes out. The Pelicans are 4-2 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back set, while the Bucks are 3-3 ATS in the same situation. New Orleans is 7-3-1 ATS as a road underdog this season, while Milwaukee is 9-14-1 ATS as a home favorite.

I like the Pelicans to cover the spread as the underdog Saturday, especially if Williamson does suit up as expected. Milwaukee is still adjusting through a coaching change and is coming off a tough loss Friday, so the Bucks are vulnerable right now.

Over/Under: Over 241

The Pelicans are 4-2 to the over on the second night of a back-to-back set, while the Bucks are 5-1 to the over in the same situation. Both teams have been somewhat even when it comes to totals lately with New Orleans going 5-3-1 to the over in the last nine games while Milwaukee is 5-4 to the over. Even if Antetokounmpo doesn’t suit up for Milwaukee, I like the over to hit in this one.

