Suns vs. Pacers pick against the spread, over/under for Friday, January 26

Update: Haliburton is out for the Pacers. The Suns are now 5-point favorites and the total is now sitting at 243.5. I still like Phoenix as the ATS pick and the under on 243.5, especially with Haliburton now officially being ruled out.

The red-hot Phoenix Suns (26-18) will put their seven-game winning streak on the line Friday when they meet the Indiana Pacers (25-20). The Pacers are coming off an impressive win over the 76ers Thursday and will be up for another challenge on the second night of a back-to-back set. These teams met this past Sunday, with Phoenix winning 117-110. Tyrese Haliburton did not play in that game for Indiana.

Eric Gordon is listed as questionable for Phoenix with a wrist injury. The Pacers won’t release an official injury report until 1 p.m. ET but Haliburton is likely to be listed as questionable after sitting Thursday’s game.

The Suns are 4.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 243.5. Phoenix is -185 on the moneyline while Indiana is +154.

Suns vs. Pacers, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -4.5

Phoenix is 3-4 ATS during its seven-game winning streak, covering once as an underdog. The Suns would’ve covered this particular line five times, and beat the Pacers by seven earlier this week. The Pacers had an explosive showing offensively Thursday but they are unlikely to keep this up without Haliburton in the lineup.

Indiana is 1-7 ATS on no rest, but 6-5 ATS with a rest disadvantage. Phoenix is 5-6-1 ATS with a rest advantage. With Haliburton’s status up in the air, I like the Suns to keep up their hot play and cover in this matchup.

Over/Under: Under 243.5

The Suns have been consistently hitting unders in their recent stretch, leaning into their defense and often making big comebacks in games. They are 22-21-1 to the over on the season but are 1-5-1 to the over during this winning streak. The Pacers are 26-18-2 to the over on the season, but that’s largely with Haliburton in the lineup. Even if he does return, I think the team struggles offensively on the second night of a back-to-back set. I like the under to hit in this matchup.