Mavericks vs. Hawks pick against the spread, over/under for Friday, January 26

The Dallas Mavericks (24-20) and Atlanta Hawks (18-26) might not be considered traditional NBA rivals, but they will face off Friday during Rivals Week hoping to each snap three-game losing streaks. The Mavericks and Hawks will forever be linked with their infamous Luka Doncic-Trae Young trade on draft night, and perhaps that’s why they’re on the schedule for each other this week. This is the first meeting between the sides this season.

Kyrie Irving is listed as questionable with a thumb issue for Dallas after missing Wednesday’s game. Maxi Kleber is probable. Trae Young is questionable for Atlanta, a sign he could be out of the league’s concussion protocol Friday. De’Andre Hunter remains out, while Clint Capela and Bruno Fernando are questionable.

The Mavericks are 2.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total coming in at 244.5. Dallas is -135 on the moneyline while Atlanta is +114.

Mavericks vs. Hawks, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks -2.5

Dallas is 23-21 ATS on the season, and held a nice lead over the Suns Wednesday before the bottom completely fell out. The Mavericks have had trouble defensively with explosive players, so Young’s status could potentially impact this pick. However, the Hawks remain the worst ATS team in the league at 11-33.

Atlanta is 1-5 ATS as a home underdog this season, while Dallas is 8-2 as a road favorite. The Hawks have covered three times in the last 10 games, while the Mavericks have covered five times in the same span. I like Doncic and Dallas to win tonight and cover this spread.

Over/Under: Over 244.5

Both teams trend toward the over on the season behind high-powered offenses. The Mavericks are 23-20-1 to the over, though they’ve gone over their totals just twice in the last six games. The Hawks are 24-20 to the over, but have gone over just once in their last eight games due to Young missing time. If Irving and Young both suit up, I like these teams to get back on track and hit the over on this line.