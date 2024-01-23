Adrian Beltre, Joe Mauer and Todd Helton elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

Baseball’s most exclusive fraternity is going to need to make room for a few more plaques. In a live reveal on Tuesday night, the BBWAA unveiled the results of this year’s Baseball Hall of Fame voting, with three players clearing the 75% required for induction: Dodgers, Mariners, Red Sox and Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre, Twins catcher Joe Mauer and Rockies first baseman Todd Helton.

Read on for the full vote, as well as a breakdown of all four inductees and other notable results.

2024 Baseball Hall of Fame voting results

The lone slam dunk on this year’s ballot, Beltre finished with a cool 95.1% of the vote. Helton drew the second highest total at 79.7%, with Mauer (76.1%) narrowly clearing 75%. As more ballots became public, it seemed closer Billy Wagner and outfielder Gary Sheffield might also earn induction — but they each came up just short in the private vote, with Wagner at 73.8% and Sheffield at 63.9%.

Here’s a look at the full voting percentage breakdown, courtesy of Ryan Thibodaux (owner and operator of the invaluable Hall of Fame Tracker):

Looking ahead to 2025, Andruw Jones (61.6%) and Carlos Beltran (57.1%) set themselves up for potential induction in a class that could also include names like Ichiro Suzuki and CC Sabathia. The candidacies of steroid-era candidates like Alex Rodriguez (34.8%) and Manny Ramirez (32.5%) appear to have stalled out. Sheffield was the lone player on the ballot i his final year of eligibility, but his late push fell agonizingly short. Among the non-Beltre/Mauer first-timers, only Chase Utley received the 5% necessary to return for another year on the ballot. At 28.8% this year, it’ll be interesting to see if the former Phillies legend can make up enough ground in the years to come.

Jose Bautista, Bartolo Colon, Adrian Gonzalez, Matt Holliday, Victor Martinez, Brandon Phillips, Jose Reyes and James Shields all fell short of the 5% mark and won’t appear on the ballot in 2025. Torii Hunter and first-timer David Wright just did clear the bar, with 7.3% and 6.2% of the vote respectively.

The four inductees

Adrian Beltre

Beltré debuted in the Majors in at age 19 in 1998 to great fanfare, with Baseball America ranking him as the third-best prospect in baseball entering the season. He played all the way through his age-39 season in 2018, racking up 2,933 games in the process — topping the 150 mark in 10 of his 21 seasons and clearing 140 four others. As you might imagine with that kind of longevity, the counting stats are impressive:

18th in hits with 3,166

65th in runs with 1,524

11th in doubles with 636

31st in home runs with 477

25th in RBI with 1,707

15th in extra-base hits

15th in total bases

40th in times on base

Of course, the rate stats are no slouch either: .286/.339/.480 (116 OPS+), with seven seasons of an OPS+ of 130 or higher. Most of those seasons came after his 30th birthday, which makes Beltre a bit of an outlier. But while his peak came later than most, it was still remarkable: From 2010 to 2016, he slashed .310/.359/.521 (133 OPS+) while averaging over six WAR per year. For the first half of his career, he was arguably the best defensive third baseman in the sport whose bat hovered around league average — still a very good player. For the second half of his career, he was arguably the best defensive third baseman in the sport whose bat was significantly better than league average — a perennial All-Star.

Todd Helton

Helton has long been dogged by questions about having spent his entire career playing home games at Coors Field, but that’s a bit unfair. Yes, his .345/.441/.607 career line at home is substantially better than his .287/.386/.469 road mark, but that road mark is still very good, and there’s ample evidence at this point that playing your home games at Coors actually hurts your offensive production in road games. Plenty of Hall of Famers also had extreme home/road splits, and Helton’s career 133 OPS+ — a metric that adjusts for ballpark conditions — is better than the likes of Tony Gwynn, Joe Morgan, Rod Carew, Dave Winfield and a host of others.

Whatever park he played in, Helton’s run at the turn of the millennium was something else. From 2000-2004, the first baseman hit .349/.450/.643 (160 OPS+) while averaging 37 homers and 125 RBI a year and earning all five of his career All-Star nods. He was, quite simply, one of the best hitters in baseball — which, combined with stellar defense at the cold corner, made him one of the best players in baseball. Only Bonds and A-Rod accrued more bWAR over that span than Helton’s 37.5.

Of course, Helton didn’t put up a single five-WAR season after ‘04, struggling with injuries and ineffectiveness as he entered his 30s. That left him short of the usual counting-stat bench marks, with 2,519 hits, 369 home runs, 1,406 RBI and 1,401 runs. He’s not Lou Gehrig, Jimmie Foxx or Albert Pujols (or Miguel Cabrera, when he eventually hits the ballot in 2029). Heck, he’s not even Jeff Bagwell or Frank Thomas. But he’s 17th all-time among first baseman in WAR, sitting just behind McCovey, Joey Votto and Mark McGwire while sitting just ahead of Paul Goldschmidt and Harmon Killebrew. And really, this is more of a philosophical argument: You can’t tell the story of the sport without a player who was, for a five-year span, one of the three or four best and most fearsome in it.

Joe Mauer

One of the most underrated players of his generation finally gets his flowers, and on his first crack at the ballot. The No. 1 overall pick out of high school in a star-studded 2001 draft that included uber-hyped Mark Prior and Mark Teixeira, Mauer raked his way through the Minors and broke into the Majors at age 20 as baseball’s top prospect.

In his decade donning the tools of ignorance, he hit .323/.405/.469 (135 OPS+) and won three batting titles — the first of which came in just his third year in the bigs in 2006, when he posted a .347 averaged and finished sixth in MVP voting at age 23. Three years later, he won the 2009 MVP slashing a ridiculous .365/.444/.587 (171 OPS+), one of just 12 catchers to ever win the award. He led the league in on-base percentage twice and slugging once, with five Silver Slugger Awards to his name. He collected 2,123 hits (ninth among catchers), 428 doubles (third behind only Iván Rodríguez and Ted Simmons among catchers), 143 home runs, 923 RBI (17th among catchers) and 1,018 runs (11th) — all with elite defense behind the plate, both as a thrower and a framer.

Of course, Mauer was done catching by the time he hit his 30s, and his declining bat looked a lot less impressive at first base. But while that prevented the St. Paul native from becoming an inner-circle legend, its impact on his career value has been overstated. Mauer’s 55.2 WAR still ranks ninth all-time among catchers, just above the average Hall of Famer at the position. Even if you isolated just the years in which Mauer was behind the plate, he’d still rank 11th — and the 11th-best catcher of all-time is undoubtedly a Hall of Famer, especially when it comes with Mauer’s peak and hardware.