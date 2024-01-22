2024 Baseball Hall of Fame announcement: Date, time, TV schedule, how to watch

Baseball’s most exclusive fraternity is set to welcome some new members this week. After months of intense debate, the voting is done, and it’s time to unveil the Baseball Hall of Fame’s class of 2024.

We already know one member for sure: Jim Leyland, who helmed the Pirates, Marlins, Rockies and Tigers over an illustrious 22-year managerial career, was voted in by the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee back in December. And on Tuesday night, we’ll find out who’s set to join him in Cooperstown as the results of the BBWAA vote are revealed.

Which former greats stand the best chance of induction? And how does this whole process work, exactly? Here are answers to the most pressing questions heading into the big announcement (vote percentages among publicly revealed ballots are as of Monday, Jan. 22).

2024 Baseball Hall of Fame election results

How can I watch?

Live coverage will begin on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET on MLB Network, leading up to the reveal of the results by Hall of Fame president Josh Rawitch at 6 p.m. ET.

Who’s on the ballot?

There are 26 candidates in all on this year’s BBWAA ballot. The returnees (with 2023 election percentage listed in parentheses) are:

Bobby Abreu (15.4%), Carlos Beltrán (46.5%), Mark Buehrle (10.8%), Todd Helton (72.2%), Torii Hunter (6.9%), Andruw Jones (58.1%), Andy Pettitte (17%), Manny Ramirez (33.2%), Alex Rodriguez (35.7%), Francisco Rodriguez (10.8%), Jimmy Rollins (12.9%), Gary Sheffield (55%), Omar Vizquel (19.5%) and Billy Wagner (68.1%).

The first-timers are: José Bautista, Adrián Beltré, Bartolo Colon, Adrián González, Matt Holliday, Victor Martinez, Joe Mauer, Brandon Phillips, José Reyes, James Shields, Chase Utley and David Wright.

Which players have the best chance at induction?

Beltré has, by far, the best odds: Among the public ballots revealed by Ryan Thibodaux’s Hall of Fame tracker, the third baseman has received a whopping 99% of the vote — well clear of the 75% needed for induction.

After that, things get a little murkier. Three other players currently have over 75% of the publicly available vote: Mauer (82.9%), Helton (82.4%) and Wagner (78.2%). Given that private ballots typically drag down every player’s vote share, however, it remains to be seen whether any of the three manage to remain above the necessary threshold. This is Mauer’s first year on the ballot, so he has plenty of time to work his way in if he doesn’t earn induction this time around. Helton has four years remaining after this, but Wagner only has one — if he doesn’t get in this year, he’ll really be feeling the pressure in 2025.

Is anyone in their last year of eligibility?

It’s the last chance on the ballot for Sheffield, one of the great offensive forces of his generation whose candidacy has been slowed by his often frosty relationship with the media and the accusations of PED use that dogged him throughout his playing career.

By many traditional indicators, Sheffield’s case seems open and shut: A nine-time All-Star and five-time Silver Slugger Award winner, he also won the NL batting title in 1992, finished among the top 10 in MVP voting six times and helped the Marlins win the 1997 World Series. He’s also one of four players ever to hit at least 500 home runs and steal at least 250 bases in his career, along with Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez and Willie Mays. Sheffield finished with a career OPS+ of 140 and 60.5 bWAR; only seven other non-active players have cleared those two benchmarks but not earned induction into the Hall of Fame: Bonds, Albert Pujols, Rodriguez, Mark McGwire, Ramirez, Miguel Cabrera and Shoeless Joe Jackson. Basically, it’s a list of those who aren’t yet eligible and those dogged by off-field scandal.

Sheffield was among those mentioned in the 2003 Mitchell Report investigating the use of performance-enhancing drugs in the Majors, and that has had a significant impact on his candidacy. But it’s worth noting that the Mitchell Report was intended to be an anonymous survey, not a form of actual discipline; MLB’s attitude toward PEDs at the turn of the millennium was a bit lax to say the least. Sheffield has repeatedly denied any steroid use, and he never tested positive once the league initiated its testing plan in 2005. Whether the connection to PEDs will keep Sheffield out of the Hall of Fame remains to be seen, but things aren’t looking great — in his last chance on the BBWAA ballot, he’s currently tracking at 74.3%, which projects to leave him just shy of induction.

Other key names to watch

Carlos Beltran and Andruw Jones check in just behind Sheffield at 66.8% and 70.5% of the vote, respectively. Beltrán’s case is strong by the numbers, but his involvement in the Astros’ sign-stealing operation a few years back has hurt the number that counts the most — his percentage of the vote. Still, given that he has eight years of eligibility remaining, it seems like a matter of “when” rather than “if”.

Jones, widely regarded as one of the greatest defensive center fielders ever, has seen his support surge in recent years as improved defensive metrics give us a better idea of his value. At 70.7% in Thibodaux’s tracker, he figures to fall just short this year, giving him three more years on the ballot to clear the 75% mark.

Beyond those two, the most interesting question may be whether David Wright manages to remain on the ballot for a second year. Players need to garner at least five percent of the vote to remain eligible, and right now the Mets legend is tracking at 6.7%. Over his first 10 seasons, Wright appeared on pace for Cooperstown with an .888 OPS, two Gold Glove Awards and seven All-Star selections. But injuries derailed him after that, particularly a spinal ailment that brought his career to a premature end.

When does the 2024 induction ceremony take place?

This year’s ceremony will be held on Sunday, July 21, at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y.