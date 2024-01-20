How to watch Wrexham soccer on TV and via live stream for EFL League Two match vs. Newport County

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will continue EFL League Two action Saturday when they face Newport County. Wrexham are coming off a win over AFC Wimbledon last weekend and remain in contention to go to the top of the table, as they have a game in hand on Stockport and are just two points behind the league leaders.

Here’s how fans can catch all the action from this match.

Wrexham AFC vs. Newport County

Date: Saturday, January 20

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Livestream: iFollowWrexham (Wrexham website)

Since a loss in the second round of the Football League Trophy at the hands of Burton, Wrexham have rattled off seven straight wins across all competitions. The Red Dragons have put themselves in a great position to be promoted once again, and they should have come confidence after defeating Newport County just before the new year 2-0.

Newport County are 17th in the league table but have not lost in their last four matches. In fact, their last loss was the Wrexham, and they’re coming into this contest off a 3-1 win in the replay of the third round of the FA Cup over Eastleigh.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Wrexham are -110 favorites on the moneyline while Newport County are +285. A draw comes in at +275.