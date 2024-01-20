Odds for UFC 297: Sean Strickland-Dricus Du Plessis on Saturday, January 20

UFC 297 is set to take place this Saturday, January 20 live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. The main and co-main event include a pair of title fights, as Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva clash for the vacant women’s bantamweight title. To close out the card, Sean Strickland defends his UFC middleweight title against Dricus Du Plessis. Coverage of the main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.
Pennington (15-8) is currently on a five-fight winning streak, defeating Ketlen Veira by split decision last January in her last bout. This is her second opportunity at a bantamweight title, Pennington lost to Holly Holm in a championship fight back in January 2020. Bueno Silva (10-2-1) comes in after her second-round submission win over Holly Holm last July was overturned. She had won her last four fights before this result and was subsequently suspended for 4.5 months after a positive drug test.
Strickland (28-5) shocked the world last September, upsetting Israel Adesanya and capturing the undisputed middleweight title at UFC 293. “Tarzan” has reeled off three straight wins and will try to make it four in this title defense. Du Plessis (20-2) has not lost in the octagon since joining the UFC in October 2020. Four of his six wins at the UFC level have come by knockout as he looks to spoil Strickland’s first-ever defense of the middleweight championship.
Before the action gets underway, here’s a look at the full list of odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
UFC 297 odds
Main card
Sean Strickland: -110
Dricus Du Plessis: -110
Mayra Bueno Silva: -162
Raquel Pennnington: +136
Mike Malott: -375
Neil Magny: +295
Chris Curtis: -185
Marc-Andre Barriault: +154
Movsar Evloev: -185
Arnold Allen: +154
Preliminary card
Brad Katona: -205
Garrett Armfield: +170
Charles Jourdain: -205
Sean Woodson: +170
Serhiy Sidey: -192
Ramon Taveras: +160
Gillian Robertson: -298
Polyana Viana: +240
Early Preliminary card
Yohan Lainesse: -142
Sam Patterson: +120
Jasmine Jasudavicius: -410
Priscila Cachoeira: +320
Malcolm Gordon: -198
Jimmy Flick: +164