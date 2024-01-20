Odds for UFC 297: Sean Strickland-Dricus Du Plessis on Saturday, January 20

UFC 297 is set to take place this Saturday, January 20 live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. The main and co-main event include a pair of title fights, as Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva clash for the vacant women’s bantamweight title. To close out the card, Sean Strickland defends his UFC middleweight title against Dricus Du Plessis. Coverage of the main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

Pennington (15-8) is currently on a five-fight winning streak, defeating Ketlen Veira by split decision last January in her last bout. This is her second opportunity at a bantamweight title, Pennington lost to Holly Holm in a championship fight back in January 2020. Bueno Silva (10-2-1) comes in after her second-round submission win over Holly Holm last July was overturned. She had won her last four fights before this result and was subsequently suspended for 4.5 months after a positive drug test.

Strickland (28-5) shocked the world last September, upsetting Israel Adesanya and capturing the undisputed middleweight title at UFC 293. “Tarzan” has reeled off three straight wins and will try to make it four in this title defense. Du Plessis (20-2) has not lost in the octagon since joining the UFC in October 2020. Four of his six wins at the UFC level have come by knockout as he looks to spoil Strickland’s first-ever defense of the middleweight championship.

Before the action gets underway, here’s a look at the full list of odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC 297 odds

Main card

Sean Strickland: -110

Dricus Du Plessis: -110

Mayra Bueno Silva: -162

Raquel Pennnington: +136

Mike Malott: -375

Neil Magny: +295

Chris Curtis: -185

Marc-Andre Barriault: +154

Movsar Evloev: -185

Arnold Allen: +154

Preliminary card

Brad Katona: -205

Garrett Armfield: +170

Charles Jourdain: -205

Sean Woodson: +170

Serhiy Sidey: -192

Ramon Taveras: +160

Gillian Robertson: -298

Polyana Viana: +240

Early Preliminary card

Yohan Lainesse: -142

Sam Patterson: +120

Jasmine Jasudavicius: -410

Priscila Cachoeira: +320

Malcolm Gordon: -198

Jimmy Flick: +164