Report: Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers for Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora, three first-round picks

The Toronto Raptors are officially entering the early stages of a rebuild, dealing star forward Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora and three first-round picks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. The Pacers were considered the favorites to land Siakam if he was going to be moved, and they’ve pulled off the deal as they make a playoff push in the second half of the season. The Pelicans are also involved in the deal and will be sending Kira Lewis Jr. to the Raptors.

BREAKING: The Indiana Pacers are finalizing a trade to acquire All-Star F Pascal Siakam in a deal that will send Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora and three first-round picks to the Toronto Raptors. New Orleans will be a third team in deal, sending Kira Lewis to the Raptors. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 17, 2024

Fantasy basketball impact

Siakam is already a fantasy star, averaging 22.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game on 52.2% shooting from the floor. His perimeter efficiency hasn’t quite gotten back to the 2018-19 season but can improve with this move. The Pacers are one of the top offensive teams in the league, and Tyrese Haliburton is quickly becoming one of the league’s best point guards. Haliburton is recovering from a hamstring injury but should return soon. Pairing him with Siakam could be the tandem that unlocks a new level of production for Indiana. Siakam’s fantasy stock rises substantially with this deal, even though he might not be the first offensive option for the Pacers.

Betting impact

Update — DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Pacers at +7000 to win the NBA championship this season after the Siakam deal. Indiana is +2500 to win the East.

The Pacers are one of eight teams in the East with at least 22 wins, as of this writing. They haven’t quite touched the levels of the Celtics or Bucks despite beating those teams in the regular season, and probably would be behind the 76ers and Heat in a playoff setting. Adding Siakam, a player with championship experience, changes that dynamic a little bit. The Pacers were +12000 to win the title at DraftKings Sportsbook and +5000 to win the East prior to the deal for Siakam.