Heat vs. Raptors pick against the spread, over/under for Wednesday, January 17

The Miami Heat (24-16) will face off against the Toronto Raptors (15-25) Wednesday in a battle of Eastern Conference teams trending in opposite directions. The Heat have won three in a row and look like a force to be reckoned with, while the Raptors have dropped four straight and appear to be sellers at the deadline. This is the second meeting between these teams, with Miami winning the first matchup 112-103.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kevin Love are out for the Heat. Jakob Poeltl and Otto Porter Jr. are sidelined for Toronto, with Gradey Dick and Gary Trent Jr. questionable. The Raptors are reportedly in talks with the Pacers on a Pascal Siakam and if a deal gets done, the star might not suit up tonight.

The Heat are 1.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 227.5. Miami is -125 on the moneyline while Toronto is +105.

Heat vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -1.5

Both teams are 19-20-1 ATS on the season. Miami has covered the spread in four of its last five wins, and this line essentially makes this game a pick ‘em. Toronto has failed to cover the spread in its last two games after three straight covers.

The Heat have the talent advantage, and should be able to attack the Raptors down low with Poeltl out. Jimmy Butler is back in the mix for Miami after missing seven games, and he just went for 31 in a win over the Nets. That is the difference for the Heat, who should win and cover here.

Over/Under: Under 227.5

Miami is 18-22 to the over on the season while Toronto is 23-17 to the over. The Heat have gone under their totals in eight of the last 10 games, although Butler didn’t play for a majority of that time. On the flip side, the Raptors have gone over their totals in eight of the last 10 games. The first meeting between these teams went under this number, and I’ll back Miami’s defense to lock up the Raptors enough to keep tonight’s game under this line.