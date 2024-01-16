NFL mock draft 2024: Wild Card losers added to the board

The Wild Card round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs has wrapped up and we’re now on to the Divisional round this weekend. Fans of the Rams, Steelers, Dolphins, Eagles, Browns, and Cowboys saw their respective seasons end this past weekend and now look toward whatever their teams will do in the offseason. That includes the 2024 NFL Draft, where we now know the order for the top 24 picks of the first round.

Below, I’ll offer my post-Wild Card round mock for the 2024 draft.

A few tweaks were made from last week’s mock draft. However, I’m still sticking by my prediction of Washington swapping picks with Chicago to draft USC QB and D.C. native Caleb Williams at No. 1. The Bears then go with Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. while newly promoted New England head coach Jerod Mayo nabs his franchise QB in UNC’s Drake Maye at No. 3.

A big change from last week is Arizona opting to take LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers with the No. 4 pick. I waffled back-and-forth between him and Rome Odunze here, but the point is that the Cardinals need adequate receiver weapons for Kyler Murray and either would be a huge upgrade over what they had in 2023.

Moving all the way down to the first batch of teams eliminated in the playoffs, there are huge question marks surrounding Philadelphia and Dallas after both teams suffered embarrassing playoff exits. Mike McCarthy and Nick Sirianni’s seats are engulfed in flames after their losses and there’s a good chance that both NFC East teams could be operating with new coaching regimes in the coming weeks. The Eagles need to shore up their secondary and I have Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold being taken at No. 22. Meanwhile, Dallas may have a major hole on the offensive line to fill with All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith becoming a free agent. If he does walk, Washington’s Troy Fautanu should be available at No. 24.