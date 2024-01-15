Thunder vs. Lakers pick against the spread, over/under for MLK Day, January 15

Update: SGA is going to play for Oklahoma City, while Davis and James are in for the Lakers. The Thunder are now 2.5-point favorites and I’ll still back them as the ATS pick. The total is 242 and I like the under here, even though all the stars are in for both teams.

The Oklahoma City Thunder (27-11) and Los Angeles Lakers (19-21) will cap off the league’s MLK Day slate when they face off Monday evening. The Thunder have won four games in a row, while the Lakers are looking to snap a two-game losing streak. These teams have met twice this season so far, splitting the contests.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been listed as questionable due to a knee issue. Cam Reddish and Gabe Vincent are out for the Lakers, while Anthony Davis is probable and LeBron James is questionable.

The Lakers are 1-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 238.5. Los Angeles is -112 on the moneyline while Oklahoma City is -108.

Thunder vs. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Thunder +1

Oklahoma City has been the best team agains the number this season with a 26-11-1 mark. The Thunder are coming in hot with four wins, and I expect Gilgeous-Alexander to suit up despite being listed as questionable. I also expect James and Davis to be ready for the Lakers, especially since the former missed the last game with his ankle injury.

Even though the Lakers have been a great home team this season, I like Oklahoma City to get the job done on MLK Day. Take the Thunder here, and look for this line to be adjusted depending on the injury designations.

Over/Under: Under 238.5

Both previous games went over this number, but Lakers home unders have been a good play this season. The Lakers are 7-12 to the over as the home team but are 21-20 to overs on the season. After five straight overs, Los Angeles has alternated between the over and under across the last eight games. The Lakers did go over the total Saturday against Utah. The Thunder have gone under the total in their last two games after hitting the over in the previous five.