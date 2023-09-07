US Open results: Who is advancing to the final in the women’s singles bracket

The 2023 US Open is nearing its inclusion with the semifinals of the women’s draw taking place on Thursday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, NY. The winners will advance to the final round on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. Both matches will be broadcast on ESPN.

The first matchup will feature No. 6 Coco Gauff going taking on No. 10 Karolina Muchová at 7:15 p.m. ET. Gauff was able to get to this point by knocking off No. 20 Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets during the quarterfinals on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Muchová was able to do the same by taking down No. 30 Sorana Cirstea in their quarters matchup. These two just met for the first time in the finals of the 2023 Cincinnati Masters last month, a straight set victory for Gauff.

Gauff entered the match as a -205 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, making Muchová a +165 underdog.

The second matchup features No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka battling No. 17 Madison Keys right after at 8:30 p.m. ET. Sabalenka downed No. 23 Zheng Qinwen in straight sets of their quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday, Meanwhile, Keys continued her surprise run by upsetting No. 9 Markéta Vondroušová in the quarters as well. Sabalenka is 2-1 owns a 2-1 record against Keys, last defeating her in straight sets at Wimbledon in July.

Sabalenka entered the match as a -265 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, making Keys a +210 underdog.

Below is the full semifinal schedule and we’ll update with results and the subsequent women’s Final as the round comes to an end.

Women’s Singles Draw

Semifinal results

No. 6 Coco Gauff vs. No. 10 Karolina Muchová, 7:15 p.m. ET

No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 17 Madison Keys, 8:30 p.m. ET

Final matchup

TBD vs. TBD