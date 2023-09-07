NFL DFS Showdown picks, lineup strategy for Chiefs vs. Lions on Thursday Night Football in Week 1

The NFL season is finally here, and it’s kicking off with an intriguing matchup when the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Detroit Lions on Thursday, September 7.

DraftKings is all set with their popular NFL DFS showdown contests for the inaugural game of the 2023 season. In the sections that follow, we’ll explore some NFL DFS strategies for this exciting showdown slate.

NFL DFS Showdown strategy: Chiefs vs. Lions

Captain’s Picks

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs ($18,300)

This pick doesn’t need much analysis, as Mahomes is obviously the highest-projected player in this game from a fantasy perspective. You can build a nice lineup around him too, although it could be difficult to squeeze him and his favorite target, Travis Kelce, into the same lineup — it’s possible if you grab a few of the cheaper picks listed below.

Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs ($18,000)

These two are virtually the same price, although Kelce is a little bit cheaper. The question comes down to whether or not Mahomes will focus on his tight end or distribute the ball more to his other pass-catchers. The Lions allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to tight ends last season, suggesting that Kelce could find enough openings to post another big game.

(Editor’s note: Kelce is questionable for this game. If he can’t go, Noah Gray would take his spot and have value due to a low salary on DK)

FLEX Options

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions ($10,200)

The Lions might pass a little more than usual in order to keep pace with Mahomes and company. That’s good news for the fantasy stock of St. Brown, who is easily the best receiver for Detroit. It helps that the Chiefs gave up the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers last season, so the matchup is there.

Josh Reynolds, WR, Lions ($2,800)

If Detroit finds itself playing catch-up in the second half and opts for a pass-heavy approach, Reynolds could stand to gain. Reynolds is the WR3 on this team and typically considered a boom-or-bust fantasy player. However, he has a good chance of seeing a handful or more of targets, especially if the Lions ramp up their passing volume.

Players to Avoid

Kadarius Toney, WR, Chiefs ($7,000)

While Toney has considerable fantasy upside, and his quarterback has been praising him in practice, his opportunities to make a significant impact and accumulate fantasy points could be limited. The Kansas City offense has numerous other options besides him, and Toney is hardly a volume-based fantasy player. Given these factors, his $7,000 price tag on DraftKings seems excessively high.

Marvin Jones Jr, WR, Lions ($6,200)

The issue here also comes down to salary. As previously discussed with St. Brown and Reynolds, there’s a possibility that the Lions will increase their passing volume either to stay competitive or to catch up. While this could benefit Jones, his role in the offense remains uncertain. His upside appears limited at this stage of his career, so spending $6,200 on him in this slate feels excessive. That’s especially true when trying to stack players like Mahomes and Kelce. Consider the more affordable Chiefs wide receivers or take a gamble on Reynolds instead.