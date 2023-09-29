AL Wild Card update: Friday, Sept 29

Hard as it is to believe, we’ve officially reached the final weekend of the 2023 MLB regular season. Five of the six divisional races have been settled, but there’s still plenty to sort through when it comes to the Wild Card picture in each league — especially in the AL, where the wild, wild West division has thrown things into chaos. With just a few days left in the 2023 season, here’s where the AL Wild Card picture stands on Friday, September 29.

AL Wild Card standings: Friday, September 29

1st Wild Card: Tampa Bay Rays — 97-62, +10.0 (clinched top spot)

2nd Wild Card: Toronto Blue Jays — 88-71, +1.0

3rd Wild Card: Houston Astros — 87-72, —

Seattle Mariners — 86-73, 1.0 GB

Baltimore’s win over the Red Sox on Thursday night gave the O’s both the AL East crown and the top seed in the American League playoffs — the road to the pennant officially runs through Camden Yards. That also means the Rays are locked into the top Wild Card spot, giving Tampa nothing to play for this weekend.

The Jays, however, very much do have something to play for. Toronto enters their three-game set against the Rays at Rogers Centre with a one-game lead on the Astros for the second Wild Card spot (and a date with Tampa in the Wild Card Round) and a two-game lead over the Mariners, who are currently on the outside of the playoff picture looking in. Win two of three against the Rays, and the Blue Jays are October-bound. Win only won — or, god forbid, get swept — and that’s where things get dicey.

Toronto would lose a tiebreaker with the Mariners or Texas (who still lead the division by two over Houston and three over Seattle despite last night’s walk-off loss to the Mariners), but they would win a tiebreaker with Houston. As for three-way ties: If the Astros overtake the Rangers for the AL West title and the Blue Jays, Mariners and Texas finish with the same number of wins, Toronto is out. But if the Rangers win the AL West and the Blue Jays, Mariners and Houston end up tied, Toronto is in and Houston is out.

Seattle won the season series against the Astros, meaning their cleanest path to October is to pick up just a single game this weekend over Houston and claim the final Wild Card spot via head-to-head tiebreaker. Houston will be in Arizona to take on a Diamondbacks team that still has their own Wild Card spot to play for.