Jets plan to sign QB Trevor Siemian to practice squad

The New York Jets are planning to add to their QB room on Tuesday after Zach Wilson continued to struggle as Aaron Rodgers’ replacement.

By Lance Cartelli Updated
Cincinnati Bengals v Washington Commanders Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

The New York Jets are adding a former starting quarterback to the practice squad.

No, the Jets aren’t signing Matt Ryan or Carson Wentz. New York will ink quarterback Trevor Siemian, pending a physical, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Siemian is a familiar name for the Jets. He played for New York in 2019, starting one game before suffering a season-ending injury. Siemian recently spent training camp with the Cincinnati Bengals, failing to make the final roster.

Siemian has played for the Bears, Saints, Titans, Vikings and Broncos in his career. He’s started 30 games, compiling a record of 13-17. In his career, Siemian has completed nearly 59% of his passes for 7,027 passing yards, 42 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.

Siemian will join a QB room with Zach Wilson as the Jets’ starter, for now, and Tim Boyle as the backup. It’s unclear if Siemian will be the QB3 or have a chance to back up or even start in the immediate future. For now, he’ll start on the team’s practice squad.

