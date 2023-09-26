Jets plan to sign QB Trevor Siemian to practice squad

The New York Jets are adding a former starting quarterback to the practice squad.

No, the Jets aren’t signing Matt Ryan or Carson Wentz. New York will ink quarterback Trevor Siemian, pending a physical, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Trevor Siemian landed in New Jersey minutes ago. If and when he passes his physical, he then will sign with the Jets’ practice squad. A spot on the active roster awaits. https://t.co/bD2gHenGaR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2023

Siemian is a familiar name for the Jets. He played for New York in 2019, starting one game before suffering a season-ending injury. Siemian recently spent training camp with the Cincinnati Bengals, failing to make the final roster.

Siemian has played for the Bears, Saints, Titans, Vikings and Broncos in his career. He’s started 30 games, compiling a record of 13-17. In his career, Siemian has completed nearly 59% of his passes for 7,027 passing yards, 42 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.

Siemian will join a QB room with Zach Wilson as the Jets’ starter, for now, and Tim Boyle as the backup. It’s unclear if Siemian will be the QB3 or have a chance to back up or even start in the immediate future. For now, he’ll start on the team’s practice squad.