Opening odds for Broncos vs. Bears in Week 4 of 2023 NFL season

The Denver Broncos (0-3) take on the Chicago Bears (0-3) in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. The game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET from Soldier Field on Sunday, October 1.

2023 NFL odds: Broncos vs. Bears Week 4

Sunday, September 24

Point spread: Broncos -2.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Broncos -142, Bears +120

Wednesday, September 20

Point spread: Broncos -1.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Broncos -122, Bears +102

May 12

Point spread: Broncos -1.5

Moneyline: Broncos -120, Bears +100

The Broncos were on the receiving end of a historic 70-20 beatdown in Week 3, unable to stop the Dolphins’ all-powerful offense. Their first two losses of the season, against the Commanders and the Raiders, were by a combined three points. In the Week 3 loss, quarterback Russell Wilson passed for 306 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

The Bears were also crushed in Week 3, falling 41-10 to the Kansas City Chiefs. All 10 points were scored in the fourth quarter. Justin Fields was limited to just 99 passing yards, throwing one touchdown and one interception. They have also lost to the Packers and the Buccaneers.

The Bears look completely hopeless this season, while the Broncos are showing signs of life. Denver will not have to worry about getting torn up in the passing game again when they face Chicago this week. The Broncos grab their first win of the season.

Pick: Broncos