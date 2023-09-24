DJ Moore start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

To say that the Chicago Bears offense is a mess may be an understatement, as they head into their Week 3 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs both winless and at odds internally. Wide receiver DJ Moore had a rough debut with his new team, but he put together a stong bounce-back performance in Week 2.

Is that enough for fantasy managers to stick with him as a starter? We break down the positives and negatives of Moore’s matchup with Kansas City in Week 3.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR DJ Moore

Moore has caught eight of his nine targets for 129 receiving yards and an average of 16.1 yards per reception. He’s still in search of his first touchdown score as a member of the Beras. Throughout two weeks, he’s averaged 10.4 PPR fantasy points per game.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Start, given his uptick in Week 2 production was promising. Moore caught a team-high six passes for 104 yards in Chicago’s underwhelming loss last week, but he made the most of his seven targets. The Bears’ offense has been a mess, but it’s clear that if the passing game is to succeed at all, it needs to run through Moore. Kansas City has also given up a decent 27 receptions through two weeks, which ranks in the upper half of the league.

Moore carries borderline WR2 value in both smaller and larger fantasy leagues, though a strong Week 3 can surely boost his stock.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Start, and the game script could very well play in his favor. Justin Fields has made it known that he’s at odds with the offensive game plan, which has forced him to be a pocket passer. If the Chiefs jump out to an early double-digit lead, which feels likely, then Fields could have no choice but to throw the ball. If that means Moore is the beneficiary of garage time production, fantasy managers will gladly oblige.

The Bears wideout remains a solid WR2 in fantasy leagues of all sizes. Perhaps those in smaller leagues can afford to keep in on the bench, but players in leagues of 12 or more teams will want to stick with him as a starter.

Player(s) you would start ahead of DJ Moore

Zay Flowers is an interesting name to consider if fantasy managers don’t have much faith in Moore for Week 3. The Baltimore Ravens rookie heads into a favorable matchup with the Indianapolis Colts and is averaging a solid 14.2 PPR fantasy points per game through two weeks. He could see some added volume as well with Odell Beckham Jr. getting dinged up in Week 2.