Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Tuesday, September 19

After a lighter Monday schedule due to travel, the big leagues are back with a full 15-game slate on Tuesday, September 19 — meaning a full menu to pull from for those looking to set daily fantasy lineups tonight. The main slate over at DraftKings DFS consists of a whopping 12 contests, with action getting underway at 7:05 p.m. ET. To help you sort through it all, here are three teams that we recommend stacking.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Tuesday, September 19

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies

Juan Soto ($5,700)

Xander Bogaerts ($4,600)

Luis Campusano ($3,300)

Trent Grisham ($2,900)

No, this game isn’t being played at Coors Field, but the Padres should still be in for a big night. They’ll be up against Rockies righty Ryan Feltner, making his first start in the Majors since taking a very scary line drive off his head back in May. Feltner got up to 66 pitches in his third and final rehab start, so he should be able to pitch fairly deep into this game; whether he’ll pitch effectively, however, is another question. Before his injury, Feltner’s numbers were ugly, with a 5.86 ERA and an 8.71 mark across his first three starts of May. San Diego, meanwhile, has been the best offense in baseball over the last week, thanks largely to Soto — who’s collected 13 hits in his last seven games, with four homers, 15 RBI and 10 runs scored. Bogaerts has tallied multiple hits in each of his last four, while Campusano has eight hits and two homers in his last five and has locked himself in as the Padres’ starting catcher with Gary Sanchez out.

Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox

Corey Seager ($6,700)

Nathaniel Lowe ($4,500)

Jonah Heim ($4,300)

Evan Carter ($3,600)

This one is purely a platoon play. Red Sox righty Tanner Houck has been great against righties this year, but terrible against lefties — with a .391 wOBA and .919 OPS mark against left-handed hitters on the road. Luckily for us, Texas has some appealing lefties in their lineup. Seager is hitless in his last 12 at-bats, but he remains an elite option with a .926 OPS over his last 10 games overall. Lowe has a 138 wRC+ against righties this season, while Carter, the team’s top prospect, has looked awfully good since being promoted earlier this month, with a .333/.452/.583 line against right-handers.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals

Jose Ramirez ($5,700)

Josh Naylor ($4,300)

Steven Kwan ($3,600)

Ramon Laureano ($3,400)

The Guardians aren’t an oft-stacked lineup, but if you’re looking to spend big elsewhere, the pitching matchup and the weather report on Tuesday night make them a sneaky value play. Kansas City will start off with an opener, but righty Alec Marsh and his 5.67 ERA are expected to follow for the bulk innings. Plus, winds are expected to be gusting up to 15-20 mph at Kauffman Stadium, and blowing in the right direction for fly balls to start soaring out of the yard. Ramirez is the anchor here, with a six-game hitting streak and a 1.085 OPS over his last 10 games, but Naylor is perennially underappreciated, with three multi-hit games in his last five and an .854 OPS and 91 RBI on the season. Kwan is a threat to steal whenever he gets on base, which he’s done at a .404 clip over his last 10, while Laureano has six hits, two walks and a homer over his last four.