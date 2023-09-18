Picks, predictions for Brewers vs. Cardinals on Monday, September 18

The Milwaukee Brewers (85-64) take on the St. Louis Cardinals (66-83) in the first game of a four-game series on Monday, September 18. First pitch is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. ET from Busch Stadium. Freddy Peralta (12-8, 3.79 ERA) will take the mound for the Brewers, and Adam Wainwright (4-11, 7.95) will pitch for the Cardinals. The Brewers are hoping to keep their 6.5-game lead in the NL Central, as their magic number is now down to seven.

Milwaukee enters as -185 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with St. Louis coming in at +144. The total is set at 9.

Brewers-Cardinals picks: Monday, September 18

Injury report

Cardinals

Out: OF Dylan Carlson (ankle), INF Brendan Donovan (elbow), 2B Nolan Gorman (hamstring), RP JoJo Romero (knee), SP Steven Matz (lat), RP Guillermo Zuniga (forearm), OF Tyler O’Neill (foot)

Brewers

Day-to-day: OF Christian Yelich (lower back stiffness)

Out: DH Jesse Winker (right quadriceps), SP Julio Teheran (right hip impingement), CF Garrett Mitchell (left shoulder subluxation)

Starting pitchers

Freddy Peralta vs. Adam Wainwright

Peralta allowed just one earned run and recorded nine strikeouts in his latest outing against the Marlins, a 6.1-inning start. In his latest road start, he conceded three earned runs in 5.1 innings against the Pirates. He struggled against the Cardinals the last time he faced them, letting up six earned runs in 5.1 innings back in May.

Wainwright let up seven hits and two earned runs in five innings in his most recent start against the Orioles. He struck out three and walked three batters. In his most recent home start, he allowed eight hits and one earned run in six innings against the Padres. Wainwright has not faced the Brewers yet this season.

Over/Under pick

I think the Brewers lineup is going to take this opportunity to hit big against Wainwright. He has not been a good option on the mound this season for the Cardinals, and if the Brewers can capitalize on hits and turn them into runs, the over should hit easily. Peralta has also struggled with the Cardinals this season.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The Cardinals dropped two of three against the Phillies in their latest series, and the Brewers won two of three against the Nationals. The Cardinals’ starting lineup has been depleted by injury, and with Wainwright on the mound, I have to go with the Brewers here. Milwaukee added up 15 runs in their last three games and should not have trouble with Wainwright.

Pick: Brewers -185