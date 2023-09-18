 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Japanese Grand Prix heading into race week

We break down the opening odds for the Japanese Grand Prix.

By DKNetworkStaff
A general view of the on tack action during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on October 09, 2022 in Suzuka, Japan. Photo by Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

The F1 season got its first notable surprise of the 2023 season, but as the circuit heads north from Singapore to Japan, nothing has changed in the overall scheme of things. It’s Max Verstappen’s world and we’re just living in it.

Last weekend, Verstappen failed to secure a podium finish for the first time this season. He finished fifth in the Singapore Grand Prix after a tenth place start. It was a struggle for Red Bull as Sergio Pérez started 13th and finished eighth.

Nonetheless, Verstappen and Pérez return to favored status this coming weekend when the field of drivers is racing at Suzuka Circuit, southwest of Nagoya. Verstappen opens as a -360 favorite to win the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix at DraftKings Sportsbook. Pérez follows at +1100 and Lando Norris is third in odds at +1200. Carlos Sainz won last weekend’s race and is +1800 to win a second straight race.

Red Bull has a good chance of clinching the Constructors’ Championship this weekend, but it will likely take at least one more race after that for Verstappen to clinch the driver title.

2023 Japanese Grand Prix odds

Driver Winner
Max Verstappen -360
Sergio Perez +1100
Lando Norris +1200
Lewis Hamilton +1800
George Russell +1800
Charles Leclerc +1800
Carlos Sainz +1800
Oscar Piastri +3000
Fernando Alonso +6000
Lance Stroll +25000
Pierre Gasly +30000
Esteban Ocon +30000
Yuki Tsunoda +50000
Valtteri Bottas +50000
Liam Lawson +50000
Alexander Albon +50000
Nico Hulkenberg +70000
Kevin Magnussen +70000
Guanyu Zhou +70000
Logan Sargeant +80000

