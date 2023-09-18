F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Japanese Grand Prix heading into race week

The F1 season got its first notable surprise of the 2023 season, but as the circuit heads north from Singapore to Japan, nothing has changed in the overall scheme of things. It’s Max Verstappen’s world and we’re just living in it.

Last weekend, Verstappen failed to secure a podium finish for the first time this season. He finished fifth in the Singapore Grand Prix after a tenth place start. It was a struggle for Red Bull as Sergio Pérez started 13th and finished eighth.

Nonetheless, Verstappen and Pérez return to favored status this coming weekend when the field of drivers is racing at Suzuka Circuit, southwest of Nagoya. Verstappen opens as a -360 favorite to win the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix at DraftKings Sportsbook. Pérez follows at +1100 and Lando Norris is third in odds at +1200. Carlos Sainz won last weekend’s race and is +1800 to win a second straight race.

Red Bull has a good chance of clinching the Constructors’ Championship this weekend, but it will likely take at least one more race after that for Verstappen to clinch the driver title.