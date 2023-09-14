Best NFL games to stack for Week 2 in daily fantasy football

We’ve got one less game on the main slate for Sunday in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season. There’s a Monday Night Football doubleheader. So we’ve got 12 games to choose from in terms of stacking. Last week, we saw a lot of rough QB play. Hopefully that rebounds in Week 2 so we don’t end up with some dead stacks, though it does create some interesting game theory. Below we’re going to go over the top games to stack for Week 2 in DFS on DraftKings.

NFL DFS Picks: Game Stacks, Week 2

Chiefs vs. Jaguars

Patrick Mahomes ($8,300)

Travis Kelce ($7,600)

Calvin Ridley ($7,200)

Travis Etienne Jr. ($6,900)

This is going to be the chalk game stack, though there is rain in the forecast. These also could be the top-4 most popular players from this game. Assuming Kelce is healthy and active for Week 2, we go with him and Mahomes for K.C. Ridley had eight catches for 101 yards and a TD in his Jags debut in Week 1. Etienne lost carries and touches to Tank Bigsby but also turned in 21.4 points on DK. If you want to get off this chalk, working stacks with QB Trevor Lawrence ($6,700) and Christian Kirk ($5,100) or Evan Engram ($4,800) makes sense. It’s tough to trust anyone on the Chiefs other than Mahomes-Kelce. If you can find the other Chiefs player to pop a bit, that could be a pathway to cashing.

Seahawks vs. Lions

Jahmyr Gibbs ($6,300)

Amon-Ra St. Brown ($7,800)

Josh Reynolds ($3,700)

Tyler Lockett ($6,100)

There are a lot of ways you can construct a game stack for Seahawks-Lions. Detroit head coach Dan Campbell said Gibbs should be more involved after Week 1. He only had nine touches but turned it into 60 yards. We saw Seattle get torched in the opener vs. the Rams by WRs Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua. Amon-Ra should have a big game against this secondary. Reynolds was the clear WR2 for Detroit and finished with the team lead in receiving yards vs. K.C. in the opener with four catches for 80 yards. He’s a super strong value play in GPPs.

For Seattle, Geno Smith ($5,900) struggled in Week 1, so we’re going to shy away from using him or Jared Goff ($6,200) in the stack. If anything, Goff isn’t a bad GPP play. DK Metcalf ($7,000) is the obvious run back from Seattle. We’re going to go with Lockett but Jaxon Smith-Njigba ($4,500) isn’t a bad tourney play, plus you’d have to salary-savers with him and Reynolds. This game is worth doing a few lineups if you’re doing multiple entries in DK contests.

49ers vs. Rams

Christian McCaffrey ($8,900)

Matthew Stafford ($5,600)

Puka Nacua ($4,900)

Tyler Higbee ($4,600)

This game might be the best to stack from a pure value standpoint. There aren’t many high totals on the Sunday slate but Niners-Rams is up to 45 points and a lot of the money is coming in on the over. The Rams offense looked great last week vs. the Seahawks and their offensive players are still cheap given the matchup. San Fran wasn’t really tested against Pittsburgh in Week 1. So let’s look at some builds.

CMC is going to be super chalky but shouldn’t have a problem getting there for cash games and GPPs. He’s pricey but the Rams stack is going to save us salary and we can take a cheap defense and WR to make it fit. Nacua might be chalky given his target share (15 in Week 1) and output. Higbee was a trendy play last week and was a relative bust, so lineups should get off him in Week 2. I also don’t mind Van Jefferson ($4,300) similar to Higbee.

If you want to get crazy, Deebo Samuel feels undervalued at $5,600. Brandon Aiyuk ($5,800) had the big two-TD game in Week 1. Samuel should still be involved and could go overlooked. There’s a ton to like about this game; other than CMC, every other player is priced under $6K. Work a few different builds with Brock Purdy ($5,700) and Samuel or Aiyuk/CMC, plus Tutu Atwell ($4,700) isn’t a bad play either.