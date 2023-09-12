Colts RB Zack Moss worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts running back situation continues to remain in flux as the NFL season turns the page toward Week 2. With their star rusher out for the first quarter of the season, a dismal Week 1 performance highlighted their limited depth at the position. Veteran Zack Moss could be set up for a larger role in the near term, which means he’s worth a look on the fantasy waiver wire this week.

Colts RB Zack Moss: Week 2 waiver wire

Moss continues to work his way back after suffering a broken right forearm back in a July 31 practice, and he unsurprisingly missed Week 1. It’s key to note that he did practice in limited fashion leading up to game day, but was subsequently listed as doubtful late Saturday night. The likelihood is that Indianapolis wanted to hold him out an additional week as a precaution.

Should he return in Week 2, he has an excellent opportunity to take advantage after what was a porous rushing performance from the Colts. Indianapolis totaled just 65 yards on the ground with an average of 2.5 yards per rush, while Anthony Richardson ended up leading all rushers. Deon Jackson, the substitute RB1, averaged just 1.1 yards per carry with 13 attempts for 14 yards.

With Jonathan Taylor confirmed to miss at least three more games, Moss is a surefire add off the waiver wire. If he can get in more practice time this week he should be equipped to handle the lead running back duties following a less-than-ideal showing from Jackson. With Evan Hull also banged up with a knee injury, that leaves Moss as the last man standing with an established track record in the backfield.