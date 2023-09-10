How much prize money to winner of US Open men’s tournaments

The 2023 US Open wraps up on Sunday, September 10 when #2 Novak Djokovic faces # Daniil Medvedev in the men’s final. The match will take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium and starts at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The total prize pool for the singles tournament is $44,700,000, with the women and men receiving equal pay. The winner of the tournament takes home $3 million while the runner-up claims $1.5 million. From the men’s bracket, Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton each claimed $775,000 as semifinalists. Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, Frances Tiafoe, and Taylor Fritz each earned $455,000 as quarterfinalists.

On the doubles side, the winning team takes home $700,000 and the runner-up team wins $355,000. The men’s doubles final saw #3 Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury defeat #6 Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden.

Djokovic is a -255 favorite to win the singles tournament, while Medvedev is a +210 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. This is the 15th time these have met and their second US Open Final matchup. In 2021, Medvedev beat Djokovic in straight sets to win his first Grand Slam title.

Here is a complete rundown of how much money players make, all the way from the first round to the title winner. The men and women’s tournaments include the same total prize money.

Singles players

Winner: $3 million

Runner-Up: $1.5 million

Semifinalist: $775,000

Quarterfinalist: $455,000

Round of 16: $284,000

Round of 32: $191,000

Round of 64: $123,000

Round of 128: $81,500

Doubles teams (per team)

Winner: $700,000

Runner-Up: $355,000

Semifinalist: $180,000

Quarterfinalist: $100,000

Third round: $58,000

Second round: $36,800

1st round: $22,000