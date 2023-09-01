Picks, predictions for Orioles vs. Diamondbacks on Friday, September 1

The Baltimore Orioles (83-50) and Arizona Diamondbacks (69-65) will begin a three-game weekend series tonight. First pitch for this interleague matchup is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET at Chase Field in Phoenix. Lefty Cole Irvin (1-3, 4.78 ERA) will step on the bump for the O’s and go up against D-Backs righty Zach Davies (1-5, 6.93 ERA).

Baltimore is kicking off the first leg of a nine-game road trip this evening and enters it clinging onto a 1.5-game lead on the Rays at the top of the AL East standings. The team has continued to roll over the last two weeks, winning nine of its last 11 ballgames and taking two games off the White Sox earlier in the week. The Orioles did fall 10-5 on Wednesday and are looking for a bounce back tonight.

Arizona is definitely looking to bounce back after being swept by the Dodgers earlier this week. The Diamondbacks were outgunned for the entire series at Dodger Stadium, getting outscored 23-5 by the NL West leaders. The team now sits one game behind the Giants for the third NL Wild Card spot, so it needs a strong showing this weekend to avoid falling further behind.

This game is almost a pick ‘em on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook with the Orioles at -118 and the Diamondbacks at -102. The total is set at 10.

Orioles-Diamondbacks picks: Friday, September 1st

Injury report

Orioles

Out: SP John Means (elbow/back), RP Felix Bautista (UCL(, OF Aaron Hicks (hamstring), RP Dillon Tate (forearm),

Diamondbacks

Out: SP Tommy Henry (elbow), RP Mark Melancon (shoulder), RP Austin Adams (ankle), RP Drey Jameson (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Cole Irvin vs. Zach Davies

Irvin has stepped out of the bullpen as a starter in recent weeks and the Orioles have emerged victorious in all three of those appearances. In his last three starts, he has tallied 12 strikeouts through 16 innings of work, yielding just five earned runs in the process. Lefty batters are hitting .289 against him with a .707 OPS this season, so he’ll need to take extra caution when facing Corbin Carroll this evening.

Davies returned from a back injury last Saturday and held things down in his start against the Reds. The veteran righty gave up five hits and two walks in five innings of work, but only yielded one earned run in the process. Keeping batters off base will be vital to his success tonight as opponents are batting .287 with an .820 OPS against him this year.

Over/Under pick

The total is in double-digits for a reason as this is a matchup between a pitcher in Irvin who has bounced between starter and reliever duty and in a pitcher in Davies who was extremely shaky prior to his back injury. Both lineups will want to take advantage of that tonight and I’d imagine the over easily cashing in this one.

Pick: Over 10

Moneyline pick

And if both teams do have to dip into their respective bullpens in the middle innings, I’d trust Baltimore to have the upper hand when it happens. The Orioles have been rolling for the past few weeks and I don’t see their momentum stopping tonight.

Pick: Orioles