Filed under:

2023 Week 1 QB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2023 Week 1 QB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

Pat Mayo, Tyler Tamboline, and Mike Petta walk through their 2023 DraftKings NFL Strategy, research and lineup strategy while identifying the traps to avoid and how they utilize the tools to make lineup decisions with a heavy emphasis on which contests you are selecting to play. Then, at 1:14:30, Justin Freeman from RunTheSims.com jobs to teach you how too use the classic tools for building lineups and making projections for DFS NFL lineups and player props, along with the new Sim Runner Pro tool which can simulate entire DFS tournaments showing how each lineup will compete with the rest.

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 1 QB Rankings

  1. Jalen Hurts
  2. Lamar Jackson
  3. Patrick Mahomes
  4. Josh Allen
  5. Joe Burrow
  6. Justin Herbert
  7. Justin Fields
  8. Trevor Lawrence
  9. DeShaun Watson
  10. Anthony Richardson
  11. Kirk Cousins
  12. Jared Goff
  13. Geno Smith
  14. Dak Prescott
  15. Tua Tagovailoa
  16. Daniel Jones
  17. Aaron Rodgers
  18. Sam Howell
  19. Derek Carr
  20. Russell Wilson
  21. Baker Mayfield
  22. Matthew Stafford
  23. Jordan Love
  24. Jimmy Garoppolo
  25. Kenny Pickett
  26. Mac Jones
  27. Brock Purdy
  28. Bryce Young
  29. Ryan Tannehill
  30. CJ Stroud
  31. Desmond Ridder
  32. Josh Dobbs

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

