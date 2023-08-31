Heisman Trophy odds entering 2023 college football season

The 2023 college football season is fast approaching and we may be in for one of the more entertaining Heisman Trophy races we have seen in recent memory. This year’s field is stacked full of veteran quarterbacks making their final rounds in the college ranks along with a few skill position threats who could earn an invite to the ceremony in New York City. And there’s always the prospect of a preseason under-the-radar player who turns himself into a household name by the end of the year.

Below, we’ll go over the preseason Heisman Trophy favorites with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Favorites

Caleb Williams, QB, USC (+450)

Williams enters the new season as the odds-on favorite to win a second straight Heisman Trophy and him pulling it off would make him just the second two-time winner of the award after Archie Griffin. Following head coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to USC last year, the Washington DC native more than lived up to the hype upon his arrival to Los Angeles. He completed 64.5% of his passes for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns through the air, while also adding 382 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. His explosive play helped re-establish the Trojans on the national stage, leading the team to 11 wins and to the doorstep of a spot in the CFP.

With an improved roster, USC enters its final season in the Pac-12 as the favorite to win the league title and potentially break into the playoff for the very first time. That could be all that’s needed for Williams to etch himself into history as a two-time Heisman winner and launch him into NFL Draft season as possibly the No. 1 overall pick.

Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU (+1100)

The Heisman hype surrounding Daniels has only grown during the offseason and he could very well find himself in New York City in early December. After a three-year stint at Arizona State, Daniels transferred to LSU prior to last season to play for new head coach Brian Kelly. Using his arm and legs, he quickly endeared himself to fans of the SEC powerhouse, passing for 2,913 yards, rushing for 885 yards, and totaling 28 touchdowns throughout the year. His two-point conversion to beat Alabama in overtime made him a legend and that propelled the Tigers to the SEC West title.

Expectations are high for Daniels and LSU heading into 2023 as they enter the year ranked No. 5 in the AP poll. If he’s able to carry the Tigers to even higher heights in the fall, he’ll have a shot to be the second LSU QB to win the award in five seasons.

Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas (+1500)

Texas enters its final season in the Big 12 as the favorites to win the conference and operating the controls will be Quinn Ewers. Transferring from Ohio State prior to the 2022 season, the former five-star prep prospect won the starting job in fall camp and showed some early promise before injuring his shoulder against Alabama in Week 2. He’d return a few weeks later to light up rival Oklahoma in the Red River Shootout and ultimately finished the year with 2,177 passing yards and 15 touchdowns.

With elite receiving targets like Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell to throw to this year, the Southlake, TX, native has the chance to put up really big numbers as the Longhorns try to prove themselves as playoff contenders. He should easily earn an invite to New York City if he lives up to the hype and if he struggles, well, there’s a backup QB with the last name Manning on the roster who could replace him.

Darkhorse pick

Drew Allar, QB, Penn State (+2500)

As mentioned before, the Heisman race always features an under-the-radar player who emerges as a star during the season. A guy could possibly fill that role is the sophomore Allar at Penn State.

A five-star prospect in the Class of 2022, the Medina, OH, native was Penn State’s highest-ranked QB prospect since Christian Hackenberg and arrived to Happy Valley with plenty of hype. He spent his true freshman season sitting behind veteran Sean Clifford and there were some calls for him to play as Clifford underwhelmed at various points of the year. Through smatterings of garbage time reps, he was able to compile 344 yards and four touchdowns on the year and even made one pass attempt in the Rose Bowl. Now entering the 2023 season as the starter, Allar will be operating the controls of a Nittany Lions team that could finally break into the playoff contender tier. Potential wins over Michigan and/or Ohio State late in the year could be the catalyst that directly launches him to New York City.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy from DraftKings Sportsbook: