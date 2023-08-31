 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Heisman Trophy odds entering 2023 college football season

Caleb Williams leads the odds to repeat as the Heisman Trophy winner. We take a look at the current odds to win the biggest individual prize in college football.

By Nick Simon
The 2023 college football season is fast approaching and we may be in for one of the more entertaining Heisman Trophy races we have seen in recent memory. This year’s field is stacked full of veteran quarterbacks making their final rounds in the college ranks along with a few skill position threats who could earn an invite to the ceremony in New York City. And there’s always the prospect of a preseason under-the-radar player who turns himself into a household name by the end of the year.

Below, we’ll go over the preseason Heisman Trophy favorites with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Favorites

Caleb Williams, QB, USC (+450)

Williams enters the new season as the odds-on favorite to win a second straight Heisman Trophy and him pulling it off would make him just the second two-time winner of the award after Archie Griffin. Following head coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to USC last year, the Washington DC native more than lived up to the hype upon his arrival to Los Angeles. He completed 64.5% of his passes for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns through the air, while also adding 382 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. His explosive play helped re-establish the Trojans on the national stage, leading the team to 11 wins and to the doorstep of a spot in the CFP.

With an improved roster, USC enters its final season in the Pac-12 as the favorite to win the league title and potentially break into the playoff for the very first time. That could be all that’s needed for Williams to etch himself into history as a two-time Heisman winner and launch him into NFL Draft season as possibly the No. 1 overall pick.

Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU (+1100)

The Heisman hype surrounding Daniels has only grown during the offseason and he could very well find himself in New York City in early December. After a three-year stint at Arizona State, Daniels transferred to LSU prior to last season to play for new head coach Brian Kelly. Using his arm and legs, he quickly endeared himself to fans of the SEC powerhouse, passing for 2,913 yards, rushing for 885 yards, and totaling 28 touchdowns throughout the year. His two-point conversion to beat Alabama in overtime made him a legend and that propelled the Tigers to the SEC West title.

Expectations are high for Daniels and LSU heading into 2023 as they enter the year ranked No. 5 in the AP poll. If he’s able to carry the Tigers to even higher heights in the fall, he’ll have a shot to be the second LSU QB to win the award in five seasons.

Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas (+1500)

Texas enters its final season in the Big 12 as the favorites to win the conference and operating the controls will be Quinn Ewers. Transferring from Ohio State prior to the 2022 season, the former five-star prep prospect won the starting job in fall camp and showed some early promise before injuring his shoulder against Alabama in Week 2. He’d return a few weeks later to light up rival Oklahoma in the Red River Shootout and ultimately finished the year with 2,177 passing yards and 15 touchdowns.

With elite receiving targets like Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell to throw to this year, the Southlake, TX, native has the chance to put up really big numbers as the Longhorns try to prove themselves as playoff contenders. He should easily earn an invite to New York City if he lives up to the hype and if he struggles, well, there’s a backup QB with the last name Manning on the roster who could replace him.

Darkhorse pick

Drew Allar, QB, Penn State (+2500)

As mentioned before, the Heisman race always features an under-the-radar player who emerges as a star during the season. A guy could possibly fill that role is the sophomore Allar at Penn State.

A five-star prospect in the Class of 2022, the Medina, OH, native was Penn State’s highest-ranked QB prospect since Christian Hackenberg and arrived to Happy Valley with plenty of hype. He spent his true freshman season sitting behind veteran Sean Clifford and there were some calls for him to play as Clifford underwhelmed at various points of the year. Through smatterings of garbage time reps, he was able to compile 344 yards and four touchdowns on the year and even made one pass attempt in the Rose Bowl. Now entering the 2023 season as the starter, Allar will be operating the controls of a Nittany Lions team that could finally break into the playoff contender tier. Potential wins over Michigan and/or Ohio State late in the year could be the catalyst that directly launches him to New York City.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2023 Heisman Odds August 30

Player Odds
Caleb Williams (USC) +450
Jayden Daniels (LSU) +1100
Sam Hartman (Notre Dame) +1400
Jordan Travis (Florida State) +1400
Cade Klubnik (Clemson) +1400
Quinn Ewers (Texas) +1500
Michael Penix Jr. (Washington) +1600
Carson Beck (Georgia) +1600
Kyle McCord (Ohio State) +1600
Bo Nix (Oregon) +1800
J.J. McCarthy (Michigan) +1800
Drake Maye (North Carolina) +1800
Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State) +2000
Joe Milton (Tennessee) +2200
Drew Allar (Penn State) +2500
Blake Corum (Michigan) +2800
TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State) +4000
Jalen Milroe (Alabama) +4000
Dillon Gabriel (Oklahoma) +4000
Conner Weigman (Texas A&M) +4500
Nicholas Singleton (Penn State) +5000
Quinshon Judkins (Ole Miss) +5000
Will Shipley (Clemson) +6000
Spencer Rattler (South Carolina) +6000
Braelon Allen (Wisconsin) +6000
Ty Simpson (Alabama) +6000
Tyler Buchner (Alabama) +6000
Brock Bowers (Georgia) +6500
Cameron Rising (Utah) +7000
Brock Vandagriff (Georgia) +7500
Devin Brown (Ohio State) +7500
Jeff Sims (Nebraska) +8000
K.J. Jefferson (Arkansas) +8000
Arch Manning (Texas) +8000
Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss) +8000
Devin Leary (Kentucky) +8000
Jase McClellan (Alabama) +8000
Donovan Edwards (Michigan) +8000
D.J. Uiagalelei (Oregon State) +9000
Malik Nabers (LSU) +9000
MarShawn Lloyd (USC) +10000
Jalon Daniels (Kansas) +10000
Tyler Van Dyke (Miami FL) +10000
Will Howard (Kansas State) +10000
Tanner Mordecai (Wisconsin) +10000
Garrett Nussmeier (LSU) +10000
Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State) +10000
Dominic Lovett (Georgia) +15000
Hudson Card (Purdue) +15000
Riley Leonard (Duke) +15000
Johnny Wilson (Florida State) +15000
Trey Benson (Florida State) +15000
Chandler Morris (TCU) +15000
Will Rogers (Mississippi State) +15000
Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) +15000
Raheim Sanders (Arkansas) +15000
Cade McNamara (Iowa) +15000
Tyler Shough (Texas Tech) +15000
Taulia Tagovailoa (Maryland) +15000
Audric Estime (Notre Dame) +15000
John Rhys Plumlee (UCF) +15000
Dante Moore (UCLA) +15000
Phil Jurkovec (Pittsburgh) +15000
Harold Perkins Jr. (LSU) +15000
Carson Steele (UCLA) +20000
Nick Evers (Wisconsin) +20000
Luke Altmyer (Illinois) +20000
Trey Sanders (TCU) +20000
Brennan Armstrong (NC State) +20000
Graham Mertz (Florida) +20000
Armoni Goodwin (LSU) +20000
Grayson McCall (Coastal Carolina) +30000
Kedon Slovis (BYU) +30000
Collin Schlee (UCLA) +30000
Emory Jones (Cincinnati) +30000
Devin Neal (Kansas) +30000
Brady Cook (Missouri) +30000
JT Daniels (Rice) +30000
Jack Plummer (Louisville) +30000
Frank Gore Jr. (Southern Miss) +30000
Austin Reed (Western Kentucky) +30000
Michael Pratt (Tulane) +30000
Jayden de Laura (Arizona) +30000
Frank Harris (UTSA) +30000
Drew Pyne (Arizona State) +50000

