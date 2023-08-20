Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Sunday, August 20

It’s a slightly lighter slate than usual for an MLB Sunday, with three West Coast series having already concluded yesterday in anticipation of Hurricane Hilary making landfall in California. Still, with nine games on the main slate over at DraftKings DFS — getting underway at 1:05 p.m. ET — there are still a decent amount of options to choose from for those looking to build daily fantasy lineups today. We’re here to help you sift through them all, with three teams we recommend stacking on this Sunday slate.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Sunday, August 20

Chicago Cubs vs. Kansas City Royals

Cody Bellinger ($5,800)

Jeimer Candelario ($4,800)

Ian Happ ($4,300)

Mike Tauchman ($3,900)

Royals righty Jordan Lyles has had a rough August so far, with a 7.23 ERA over three starts (running his season-long mark up to 6.30). He’s struggled against lefties in particular this year, allowing a slash line of .261/.322/.510, and the Cubs have several left-handed bats that make sense for a stack on Sunday. It starts with Bellinger, who comes with a premium but has monster upside with a .701 SLG and 1.053 OPS over his last 10 games. Candelario has crushed right-handed pitching all year (.898 OPS), while Tauchman has been starting consistently — and hitting at or near the top of the order — against righty starters, in large part thanks to his .373 OBP that offers lots of counting stat upside and an extra AB or two.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets

Paul Goldschmidt ($5,700)

Nolan Arenado ($5,600)

Willson Contreras ($4,000)

Tyler O’Neill ($3,800)

Few starters have been hit as hard of late as Mets righty Carlos Carrasco, who has a 9.64 ERA and 1.033 OPS allowed over his last six starts dating back to July 18 and expected batting average and slugging percentage marks that sit in the bottom five percent of all starters. Goldschmidt (4-for-8, two doubles) and Arenado (3-for-4 with a homer) have both experienced success against Carrasco in the past, while O’Neill’s contact metrics suggest that a breakout is imminent. (He’s hitting the ball hard but not finding open grass right now.) Carrasco has reverse platoon splits this year, with a .932 OPS allowed to righties, so don’t worry about stacking four right-handed bats.

Minnesota Twins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Jorge Polanco ($4,800)

Royce Lewis ($3,900)

Edouard Julien ($3,700)

Joey Gallo ($3,200)

This is as much about the matchup as it is about the Twins, although Minnesota has scored at least five runs in five of their last six games. Pittsburgh will be using lefty reliever Ryan Borucki (4.07 ERA) as an opener for bulk man Osvaldo Bido (5.05), neither of whom has had a ton of success this season. Polanco went 2-for-5 yesterday and has a .965 OPS over his last 10 games, while Gallo has three homers and a .682 SLG over his last 10 and appears to finally be breaking out of an extended slump. Julien and Lewis should both hit near the top of Minnesota’s order and have OBPs over .400 of late.