Players that have advanced to the 2023 TOUR Championship at East Lake in Atlanta

The BMW Championship has wrapped up, and the final 30 golfers for next week’s TOUR Championship are set. The TOUR Championship is the final of three FedExCup playoff events that mark the end of the PGA TOUR season, and the top 30 golfers in FedExCup standings are the only ones who will advance to the final event.

The top golfers will head to East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia for a no-cut event over four days. However, there’s a twist — based on the golfers’ FedExCup standings, they will start the tournament with a certain number of strokes already added to their score. For instance, the top-ranked golfer in FedExCup standings starts the TOUR Championship with a score of -10, and the second-ranked golfer starts out at -8.

The winner of the TOUR Championship earns a whopping $18 million in prize money. The runner-up gets just $6.5 million, which means that a single hole or a lost playoff can cost you over $10 million. Last year’s TOUR Championship winner, Rory McIlroy, returns to the field in 2023.

Here are the 30 players heading to the 2023 TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, and what their starting score will be at the tournament from August 24-27.