 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Players that have advanced to the 2023 TOUR Championship at East Lake in Atlanta

Here are all 30 players who have advanced to the TOUR Championship and their starting scores.

By Grace McDermott Updated
BMW Championship - Final Round Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The BMW Championship has wrapped up, and the final 30 golfers for next week’s TOUR Championship are set. The TOUR Championship is the final of three FedExCup playoff events that mark the end of the PGA TOUR season, and the top 30 golfers in FedExCup standings are the only ones who will advance to the final event.

The top golfers will head to East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia for a no-cut event over four days. However, there’s a twist — based on the golfers’ FedExCup standings, they will start the tournament with a certain number of strokes already added to their score. For instance, the top-ranked golfer in FedExCup standings starts the TOUR Championship with a score of -10, and the second-ranked golfer starts out at -8.

The winner of the TOUR Championship earns a whopping $18 million in prize money. The runner-up gets just $6.5 million, which means that a single hole or a lost playoff can cost you over $10 million. Last year’s TOUR Championship winner, Rory McIlroy, returns to the field in 2023.

Here are the 30 players heading to the 2023 TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, and what their starting score will be at the tournament from August 24-27.

2023 TOUR Championship Field

Player TOUR Championship Starting Score FedEx Points Ranking Final FedEx Points
Player TOUR Championship Starting Score FedEx Points Ranking Final FedEx Points
Scottie Scheffler -10 1 4218.000
Viktor Hovland -8 2 4024.000
Rory McIlroy -7 3 3494.000
Jon Rahm -6 4 3486.000
Lucas Glover -5 5 2885.000
Max Homa -4 6 2871.000
Patrick Cantlay -4 7 2851.000
Brian Harman -4 8 2339.000
Wyndham Clark -4 9 2165.000
Matt Fitzpatrick -4 10 2043.000
Tommy Fleetwood -3 11 1967.000
Russell Henley -3 12 1948.000
Keegan Bradley -3 13 1933.000
Rickie Fowler -3 14 1885.000
Xander Schauffele -3 15 1866.000
Tom Kim -2 16 1813.600
Sungjae Im -2 17 1780.000
Tony Finau -2 18 1744.000
Corey Conners -2 19 1687.600
Si Woo Kim -2 20 1672.000
Taylor Moore -1 21 1669.000
Nick Taylor -1 22 1631.000
Adam Schenk -1 23 1620.000
Collin Morikawa -1 24 1609.000
Jason Day -1 25 1574.000
Sam Burns E 26 1569.000
Emiliano Grillo E 27 1543.000
Tyrrell Hatton E 28 1509.000
Jordan Spieth E 29 1506.211
Sepp Straka E 30 1502.574

More From DraftKings Network