Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Monday, August 14

Monday is a travel day around the Majors, meaning we have just nine games on tap tonight — and fewer options to choose from than usual for those looking to set daily fantasy lineups. The main slate over at DraftKings DFS features eight games getting underway at 7:05 p.m. ET. With a limited menu, we’re here to help with three teams we recommend stacking on Monday night.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Monday, August 14

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Oakland Athletics

Nolan Arenado ($5,600)

Tommy Edman ($3,900)

Tyler O’Neill ($3,700)

Willson Contreras ($3,600)

The Cardinals have been chewing up left-handed pitching of late, with the 11th-best team OPS in the league against southpaws since August 1 and a league-low 13.6% strikeout rate. A’s lefty JP Sears just got roughed up for four runs on nine hits over four innings against the Texas Rangers last week, and there are several St. Louis righties that should be in position for big nights. Arenado (.948 OPS over his last 10) and Contreras (1.024) have been scorching of late, while the switch-hitting Edman homered three times last week and has a .833 OPS from the right side this season.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies

Corbin Carroll ($6,000)

Christian Walker ($5,200)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ($4,500)

Gabriel Moreno ($2,500)

Streaming an offense at Coors Field is always a good idea, especially when Rockies righty Chris Flexen is on the mound. Flexen has allowed a whopping 14 runs (13 earned) with eight walks and 22 hits allowed over just 13.2 innings across his last three starts. It’s been, in a word, not great. Carroll is an expensive add, but he carries as much upside as anyone on the slate tonight, while Gurriel Jr. (1.067 OPS over his last 10) and Moreno (.917, plus catcher eligibility) have been hot of late and will help you make up some of that salary. Flexen’s been lit up by righties and lefties alike, so you don’t have to worry about any sort of platoon-split effect.

New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Pete Alonso ($5,400)

Brandon Nimmo ($4,300)

Francisco Alvarez ($3,900)

Daniel Vogelbach ($2,700)

Quinn Priester, Pittsburgh’s top pitching prospect, has had a rude welcome to the Majors this summer. The righty’s yet to make it through six full innings, with an 8.75 ERA and at least three runs allowed in all five of his MLB starts so far. The Mets may be just playing out the string over the final few weeks of a lost 2023 season, but they still have plenty of firepower, led by the red-hot Alonso (1.102 OPS, four homers in his last 10 games). Alvarez provides a ton of pop from the catcher spot, while Nimmo and Vogelbach are reasonably priced but provide nice upside against a pitcher with a 1.099 OPS allowed against lefties this year.