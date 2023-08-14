Rookie QB rankings for 2023 fantasy football

The NFL regular season is on the horizon, so it is time for fantasy football leagues to start up. Whether you are playing in a redraft or dynasty league, there is a new class of rookie quarterbacks coming into the league. We know where they landed from the NFL draft, and now the only question is how to evaluate them for this season and beyond.

The Carolina Panthers were the first team to squash a potential training camp battle, naming No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young the Week 1 starter. Young could have some streaming value this year with the re-vamped Panthers offense and coaching staff. Even if he doesn’t, he still is the No. 1 rookie quarterback in this class for the job being his to lose and his short-term projections.

CJ Stroud and Anthony Richardson shouldn’t be far behind. Both of them are expected to be early season starters if not Week 1. Richardson is a tougher case because his star running back, Jonathan Taylor, is having some very public disagreements with team CEO Jim Irsay on his future with the team. Stroud’s knock is that he will be the quarterback of the rebuilding Houston Texans. The AFC South is all over the place, and it feels like the Texans could compete this year or just continue a slow rebuild.

Hooker, Levis and Bennett are all in favorable situations where they could take over as the starter in the next two to three years. It will depend on how they develop behind the scenes, as they are likely not seeing the field this year unless their respective starting quarterback has an injury or plays horribly. The rest of this list are long shots ever to be a team’s starting quarterback, but at the very least, Dorian Thompson-Robinson got to show off his dual-threat skills in this year’s Hall of Fame Game.