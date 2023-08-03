How did Browns rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson perform in NFL Hall of Fame Game?

The first 2023 NFL preseason game is in the books. This year’s Hall of Fame Game featured the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns. Due to being selected to play in this annual game, both teams get an extra preseason game to evaluate their rosters. With the starters on the Cleveland sidelined, the Browns split the quarterback play between Kellen Mond in the first half and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the second.

Here we’ll take a look at the workload for the Browns rookie in Week 1 of the preseason and how he performed during his reps.

Dorian Thompson Robinson’s Week 1 stat line

Mond finished the game 13-for-19, passing for 92 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He carried the ball once for an additional two yards.

Thompson-Robinson finished 8-for-11 passing for 82 yards and a touchdown. He showed off his rushing ability with six carries for 36 yards. Thompson-Robinson entered when the game was 16-7 in favor of New York and helped lead two second-half touchdown drives to secure the 21-16 victory.

How did Dorian Thompson-Robinson perform in Week 1?

Heading into this game, the quarterback depth chart likely went Deshaun Watson, Joshua Dobbs, Mond and then Thompson-Robinson. Thompson-Robinson likely did enough to jump Mond in the order with how he played on Thursday night. Yes, it was against the deepest depth of the Jets’ roster, but the offense was dynamic with the dual-threat quarterback under center. If he can continue playing this way throughout the preseason and if Dobbs and Mond struggle, he could be the backup in Week 1.