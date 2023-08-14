Rams RB Cam Akers: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

It was quite the roller coaster of a season for Cam Akers in 2022. The Rams started off their campaign with a shaky 3-3 record before their Week 6 bye, which ultimately turned into an utter collapse in the second part of the year, finishing with a 5-12 and third in the NFC West. Akers figures to be the lead running back for the Rams in 2023, as they hope to bounce back from their Super Bowl slump.

2023 Fantasy Football: Cam Akers

Recap of 2022 season

Akers turned a bumpy season into one of the strongest finishes of any fantasy football ball carrier in 2022. He racked up 786 rushing yards on 188 attempts and seven touchdowns while adding 13 catches for 127 yards through the air.

Updated Rams outlook

The Rams have been absolutely gutted at certain areas of the roster in the last year. With defensive superstars Jalen Ramsey, Bobby Wagner and Leonard Floyd heading out the door this offseason, head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead have to find a way to turn things around for this franchise moving forward. Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp will return to the offense in 2023, after battling injuries throughout the miserable 2022 season.

Best-case scenario

Given his rising stock and potential breakout status, Akers is likely to be a coveted pick in the third or fourth round of fantasy drafts. It’s advisable to target him in the early rounds, specifically in the first or second round, to secure his services. If you can pair him with a reliable backup option to account for injury concerns, you’ll have a formidable RB tandem for the season. The best case for Akers is if the Rams bounce back and he leads the backfield all season, finishing among the top 10 backs in fantasy scoring.

Worst-case scenario

Akers, while talented, has an extensive injury history that cannot be glossed over. He has yet to appear in 16 games in a season over his three-year career and hasn’t reached 800 rushing yards in any of them. The worst case is injuries hamper his ability to stay on the field and inconsistency makes him an unreliable fantasy option throughout the season.

Prediction

Assuming he remains healthy and secures a prominent role in his team’s offense, Akers has the potential to be a top-tier fantasy running back for the upcoming season. With his ability to contribute both as a runner and a receiver, he can generate significant yardage and touchdown opportunities. If he winds up getting between 15-20 touches per game, it would firmly place him in RB1 territory and make him a valuable asset across the fantasy football community.