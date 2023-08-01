Report: Astros reunite with Justin Verlander in trade deadline blockbuster

Justin Verlander must have really, really loved his time in Houston. After just 16 starts as a New York Met, the three-time Cy Young winner has reportedly waived his full no-trade clause and accepted a deal sending him back to the Astros:

Source confirms to me and @Chandler_Rome : Verlander to Astros. First: @BNightengale — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 1, 2023

The full details of the deal are not yet known, but reports indicate that Houston is sending its top prospect, outfielder Drew Gilbert, as well as another Minor Leaguer to Queens. We don’t yet know how much of the remaining money on Verlander’s contract the Mets will pick up.

The Mets will receive OF Drew Gilbert from the Astros in the deal for Verlander, per source, plus at least one other propsect. It's not known how much money the Mets will send to Houston. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 1, 2023

After New York shipped David Robertson, Max Scherzer and Mark Canha off in rapid succession over the last few days, all eyes turned to Verlander, who at age 40 still had another guaranteed year on his deal at more than $40 million and a vesting option for 2025 — making him a less-than-ideal fit for a Mets team looking to retool after a disastrously disappointing 2023 season.

But despite his age, Verlander has been excellent on the mound of late, with a 2.38 ERA since the start of June. The future Hall of Famer drew plenty of interest from contenders, including the Astros, Dodgers and Padres. With a no-trade clause in his contract, though, Verlander held all the cards, and in the end he decided that he wanted to return to the team he starred with (and won two World Series rings with) from 2017 to 2022.

Injuries to Luis Garcia, Lance McCullers Jr. and Jose Urquidy and a disappointing first half from Cristian Javier left Houston’s rotation a bit thinner than in years past. With Verlander in tow and Urquidy set to return this week, though — not to mention AL Cy Young contender Framber Valdez and promising rookies Hunter Brown and J.P. France — the Astros are looking primed to defend their World Series title. Houston enters plays on Tuesday having won eight of their last 12 to cut the Texas Rangers’ lead in the AL West to a half-game.