Watch full USA vs. Canada penalty shootout in 2023 Gold Cup quarterfinal

The last quarterfinal in the 2023 Gold Cup between the USMNT and Canada had many twists and turns over the final few minutes of regulation and extra time. After it seemed like both sides were going to be scoreless, there were two quick goals to go to the extra period 1-1. Canada found the lead goal off a deflected shot, but gave the Americans life with an own goal. That forced the penalty shootout.

Here’s a look at each kick in the shootout.

CANADA 0-0 USA

This was a great save by Matt Turner to get things started in the penalty shootout.

CANADA 0-0 USA

This was a bad miss from Brandon Vazquez, who didn’t even put the ball on the frame. That’s the most basic rule in the shootout.

CANADA 0-0 USA

It’s hard to think of a shootout that has started with three consecutive misses, but that’s exactly what happened here.

CANADA 0-1 USA

Cade Cowell gets things started with the first goal of the shootout.

CANADA 1-1 USA

Turner can’t make it three saves in a row, and the Canadians finally get on the board.

CANADA 1-2 USA

Gianluca Busio, who had a hand in the own goal which kept the Americans in the game, gives USA the lead in the shootout.

CANADA 2-2 USA

This was a well-taken spot kick with no fuss, and everything is tied up again heading into the last stretch.

CANADA 2-3 USA

Jesus Ferreira nearly had this saved, but he put just enough power on the ball to get it past the goalkeeper.

CANADA 2-3 USA (FINAL)

Canada had to make this kick and save USA’s last kick to keep its Gold Cup run alive but there was another fortunate bounce for the Americans. This one came off the crossbar and instead of bouncing towards the goal, the ball bounced away from the goal and stayed out.