How to watch Novak Djokovic in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon on TV, via live stream

The 2023 Wimbledon tournament kicks off the fourth round on Sunday and the men’s singles favorite will be in action. #2 seed Novak Djokovic will face #17 seed Hubert Hurkacz on Centre Court. The match gets started at noon ET and will air on ESPN and WatchESPN. The start time could change depending on the length of the earlier matches on Centre Court.

Djokovic has not dropped a set in his first three matches of the tournament. He beat Pedro Cachin in the first round, Jordan Thompson in the second round, and Stan Wawrinka in the third round. He’s gunning for his third straight title at the All England Club, his eighth overall, and his 24th Grand Slam title.

Hurkacz is facing his second straight seeded opponent. After straight set wins over Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Jan Choinski in the first two rounds, he beat #14 Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets in the third round. This is the furthest he’s advanced at Wimbledon, and he’s aiming for his first Grand Slam quarterfinals appearance with a monster upset on Sunday.

This will mark the sixth time Djokovic and Hurkacz have faced off. Djokovic has won all five, including a 2019 third-round win at Wimbledon in four sets. Djokovic is a -1800 favorite to win the match at DraftKings Sportsbook. Hurkacz is +110 to win a single set in the match.

How to watch #1 Novak Djokovic vs. #17 Hubert Hurkacz

Date: Sunday, July 9

Match time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN+, WatchESPN, ESPN app