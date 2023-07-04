What time does the men’s 2023 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating contest start

Unchallenged as the greatest to ever do it, Joey Chestnut returns to the hot dog eating stage on Tuesday, July 4. Chestnut has 15 titles at the annual Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest and holds the record with 73 hot dogs in 10 minutes. His steady climb of hot dogs per year was broken last year after he was interrupted by a protestor in the middle of the contest. He was still able to win, though he didn’t break his personal record.

This year’s men’s Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest will take place at 12:00 p.m. ET on the Fourth of July. It will air on ESPN, and there will be a dedicated feed on Chestnut. He has not lost since 2015 and began his winning streak (with that single interruption) in 2007. You will also be able to livestream the event at ESPN.com, WatchESPN, and the ESPN app.

Chestnut is the heavy favorite to win at -4000 at DraftKings Sportsbook.