How much prize money to winner of Citi Open women’s tournaments

The 2023 Citi Open has officially gotten underway in Washington, D.C. at the William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center. The women’s tournament worked its way through qualifying this past weekend, and the first round got underway on Monday. The women’s tournament wraps on Sunday with the singles finals.

The tournament is a WTA 500 event that is part of the hard court series leading up to the 2023 US Open in late August. The women’s prize pool will total $780,637. The winner of the singles tournament heads home with $120,150 and the runner-up wins $74,161. In the doubles tournament, the winning team takes home $40,100 and the runner-up wins $24,300.

The top seed for the tournament is Jessica Pegula, who opened as a +350 favorite to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook. The second seed is Caroline Garcia, who was installed at +1400. Third seed Coco Gauff is just behind Pegula with +450 odds. Last year’s winner, Liudmila Samsonova is seeded eighth and entered with +1600 odds to win.

Here is a complete rundown of how much money the women will make, all the way from the first round to the title winner.

Singles players

Winner: $120,150

Runner-Up: $74,161

Semifinalist: $43,323

Quarterfinalist: $22,800

Round of 16: $11,600

Round of 32: $8,320

Doubles teams

Winner: $40,100

Runner-Up: $24,300

Semifinalist: $13,900

Quarterfinalist: $7,200

Round of 16: $4,350