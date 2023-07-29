How much are Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford getting paid for Saturday’s welterweight title bout

Fight night is here, featuring two unbeaten fighters competing for the undisputed welterweight status of the world. Errol Spence Jr. (28-0, 22 KOs) faces off against Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) this Saturday, July 29 live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Spence Jr. vs. Crawford main event card will be starting at 8 p.m. ET. Davis and Garcia will likely make their way to the ring sometime after 11 p.m. The fight will be airing on Showtime.

Spence Jr. is fresh off a tenth-round TKO win over Yordenias Ugas last April, in which he captured the WBA welterweight title. The 33-year-old also currently holds the IBF and WBC titles at 147 pounds. An elusive and precise puncher, Spence has never lost a fight in his career.

Crawford needs no introduction, the 35-year-old has cemented his status as one of boxing’s best pound-for-pound competitors. His resume includes multiple titles are light welterweight along with being the current WBO welterweight champion. Crawford has won all 39 of his fights. In his previous bout, he made easy work of David Avanesyan last December, knocking him out in the sixth round.

While multiple sources have speculated, per ESPN & Boardroom, both fighters are expected to earn eight figures guaranteed. This is without a potential PPV sales boost from Showtime. The contract also details a bidirectional rematch clause for the loser of the bout 30 days after fighting. Crawford did leak that in earlier discussions, two unnamed hedge funds offered guaranteed purses of $25 million to both men.

Spence Jr. and Crawford are two superstar talents, as both have been the face of the welterweight division for nearly the last decade. Regardless of the outcome, this is likely to be one of the highest-grossing PPV battles since Mayweather vs. Pacquiao.