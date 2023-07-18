FIFA women’s World Cup 2023 title odds ahead of the tournament

The FIFA women’s World Cup 2023, hosted by Australia and New Zealand, is set to begin on July 20. As the tournament approaches, fans are eagerly speculating on which team will emerge as the champion. DraftKings Sportsbook has released their odds, highlighting the top teams expected to win the tournament.

In this article, we will examine the title odds while running through the favorites, contenders, and sleepers for the World Cup.

But first, here are the odds to win the tournament:

The United States check in as a slight favorite to win its third consecutive women’s World Cup. England, Spain, and Germany are also very much in the mix while the 2019 runner-up, France, holds longer odds at +1000.

Favorite: United States

The United States stands in as the defending champions after winning the last two women’s World Cups in 2015 and 2019. Overall, USA has been crowned champion in four out of eight tournaments, which is easily the most of any nation.

The Americans hold the No. 1 spot in the world rankings, and they are certainly the team to beat in this tournament. USA has never finished worse than third place in the women’s World Cup, although anything less than another championship would be considered a disappointment in 2023.

Other contenders: England, Spain, Germany

Germany is No. 2 in the FIFA world rankings, and stand as the only nation besides USA to have won multiple World Cup titles.

England check in as the reigning European champs, and anything short of a trip to the final would be frustrating. The “Lionesses” have overwhelming -2500 odds to win Group D, which is easily the heaviest odds of any team in the tournament.

Ranked No. 6 in the world, Spain is poised for a deep tournament run in their best chance yet at the Women’s World Cup. Led by double Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas, “La Roja” aim to surpass the round of 16, but expectations go well beyond that.

Sleeper picks: Sweden, Denmark

Sweden is ranked third in the world, but they are being overlooked by the betting community with only the seventh-best odds at +1400. Yes, their core players are starting to age, but we can’t forget that they are battle-tested after finishing a close runner-up at the 2021 Olympics.

Denmark — No. 13 in the FIFA rankings — is a sleeper worth watching at +6500 odds to win the tournament. The Danes have a young, talented team that should put other squads on their back foot. They are on the opposite side of the bracket than the United States too. Watch for Denmark to find a groove early in the tournament and potentially make a deep run.