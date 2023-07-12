Jamaica vs. Mexico: Picks, predictions, how to watch Gold Cup semifinal

Jamaica and Mexico will face off in the semifinal round of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Wednesday evening, with kickoff set for 10 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. You can catch all the action on FS1 or via livestream on the FOX Sports app and fuboTV.

Let’s take a closer look at Wednesday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jamaica vs. Mexico

Date: Wednesday, July 12

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Sports app, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Jamaica: +475

Draw: +295

Mexico: -165

Moneyline pick: Mexico -165

No. 63 Jamaica have had an impressive run in this year’s Gold Cup tournament, kicking things off in the group stage with a 1-1 draw against the Americans. They outscored their last two opponents in the group stage 9-1, and ousted Guatemala with a 1-0 victory in the quarterfinal round. They’ll now face their arguably toughest test yet as they run into eight-time Gold Cup champions Mexico.

The Mexicans finished on top of their group after defeating Honduras and Haiti handily, though they lost their final group stage match 1-0 to Qatar. They comfortably took care of Costa Rica in the quarterfinal round with a 2-0 score thanks to goals from Orbelin Pineda and Erick Sanchez, outshooting Los Ticos 14-9 overall on the night. Pineda and Luis Romo lead the way in scoring for El Tri, each player totaling two goals through the tournament so far while Uriel Antuna leads in assists with two.

El Tri are heavily favored to advance to the final as they’re in search of their first Gold Cup title since 2019. It’s looking like things are shaping up for another USA v. Mexico rematch, marking the third consecutive time the two rivals have met in the Gold Cup final. First, Mexico will have to get past Jamaica, but Jaime Lozano’s side should be able to take care of business and get past the Reggae Boyz on Wednesday night.