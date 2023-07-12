USMNT vs. Panama: Picks, predictions, how to watch Gold Cup semifinal match

After sneaking past Canada in the quarterfinals, the United States will face off against Panama in the semifinal round of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday evening from Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. You can catch all the action on FS1, or via livestream on the FOX Sports app or fuboTV.

Let’s take a closer look at Wednesday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

USMNT vs. Panama

Date: Wednesday, July 12

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1

Livestream: FOX Sports app, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

USA: -165

Draw: +300

Panama: +475

Moneyline pick: USA -165

The Americans are favored to get the win over Panama, and it’s not without good reason. Interim coach B.J. Callaghan’s side faced arguably their toughest competition yet as they bumped into Canada in the quarterfinal round. After ending 2-2 including a goal from each side in extra time, the USA edged out their Canadian counterparts in a penalty shootout as Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner made two huge saves to keep his side alive.

The USMNT historically have had Panama’s number, with the Central American side only getting three wins while the USA has logged 18 wins in the all-time series. However, Panama pulled one over the Americans in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying back in October of 2021 with narrow 1-0 victory. Prior to that, it had been since 2015 that the Panamanians were able to get a win over the USMNT.

Panama are coming off a comfortable 4-0 win over Qatar in the quarterfinal round, with Ismael Diaz scoring a second-half hat trick in just a nine-minute span. They also finished on top of Group C, going unbeaten but logging a 2-2 draw with El Salvador in their final match of the group stage.

The winner of this match will advance to the Gold Cup final on July 16 and will face off against the winner of Jamaica and Mexico. Take the Americans to get the win over Panama and land themselves in the final for the fourth consecutive time.